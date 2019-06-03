RV Industry has Billion Dollar Impact on US Economy
Mia Taylor June 03, 2019
The RV industry is rapidly growing to be an American juggernaut with nearly 25 million Americans taking to the open roads each year in a recreational vehicle.
What’s more, according to the new RVs Move America Economic Impact Study, the RV industry has an overall economic impact of $114 billion and supports nearly 600,000 jobs.
The report, released at the annual meeting of the RV Industry Association, also revealed that the industry contributes more than $32 billion in wages and pays more than $12 billion in federal, state, and local taxes.
“What the study reveals is that RVs are not just the familiar highway scene of an American summer,” said Garry Enyart, chairman of the RV Industry Association, who added that the RV business has tripled in size since the Great Recession of 2009.
The $114 billion total annual RV industry economic impact includes:
— $68 billion generated by RV manufacturers and suppliers
— $25.6 billion by RV campgrounds and related travel
— $20.1 billion by RV sales and service activities
In 2018, 482,389 RVs were made in the United States, with towable vehicles accounting for 88 percent of shipments to dealers, and motorized vehicles the other 12 percent.
The 25 million Americans who go RVing each year contribute not only generally to the US economy, but specifically to the outdoor recreation economy, which according to the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis represents 2.2 percent of the US gross domestic product.
Travelers who participate in camping, hiking, and even boating and fishing often begin and end their journeys by traveling to a destination in an RV, said the RV Industry Association in a statement.
The RVs Move America Economic Impact Study includes all companies involved in the manufacture, sale, rental, repair, storage, and service of recreation vehicles, as well as the aftermarket industry and the financing and insurance of RV purchases and the economic impact of recreational vehicle travel.
The report found that the greatest economic impact of the RV industry is felt in states where there is are significant manufacturing facilities and robust RV sales.
Indiana – where the RV manufacturing industry was founded – tops the list of states with its more than $32 billion in total economic activity, followed in order by California, Texas, Oregon, and Ohio.
A total of 29 states each accounted for at least $1 billion in total economic activity.
