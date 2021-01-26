Share Your Travel Story and Win up To $2500
Recreation.gov has just announced its new “Share Your Story” Contest on National Plan Your Vacation Day, January 26, 2021.
The “Share Your Story” Contest has six categories to choose from, ranging from reflection journeys to family to travel to action and adventure stories. All of these categories will have honorable mentions, as well as first- and second-place winners.
The grand prize, however, is an REI gift card worth $2,500 and an America the Beautiful annual pass, which allows you to explore 2,000 national parks and recreation areas for free!
Submissions are open until April 30, 2021. Stories can range from 900-4,500 characters.
If you’ve got a great, memorable vacation moment to share, why not take some time to write about it? You just might win big.
For official rules and entry, visit Recreation.gov.
