#ShineOnTravel Showcases Companies in the Industry Helping Amid Pandemic
Features & Advice Mackenzie Cullen May 04, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a lot of bad news from the travel industry, from extended closings to mass furloughs to issues providing refunds. To highlight all the good that many businesses in the industry are doing during this difficult time, SEO Travel has launched a new project, #ShineOnTravel.
The #ShineOnTravel project is a user-generated database where travelers can share their experiences with travel companies who have notable efforts to support their customers and communities. These efforts can include offering full and easy refunds in a timely manner, rebooking trips quickly and efficiently, helping travelers return home safely after travel bans were issued, providing essential workers accommodations and equipment and providing special offers for doctors, nurses, caregivers and other first responders.
With many recent complaints and lawsuits aimed at large, well-known companies in the industry, the #ShineOnTravel project focuses on smaller companies that have been given less press coverage despite arguably fairing worse during the pandemic than their larger competitors. Companies currently listed on the project’s website include Adventure Alternative, Room Mate Hotels, Samujana Villas, The Holiday Property Bond, The Pig Hotel, Ugie House Hotel and Undiscovered Mountains.
Travelers can visit the #ShineOnTravel website to read positive stories already submitted by others and can submit their own stories. Travelers can share their personal experiences with a specific company, or share a story they have seen in the news or social media.
All submissions will be verified by the #ShineOnTravel team before being posted to the site to ensure that all submissions are authentic and accurate.
Additionally, #ShineOnTravel encourages its audience to find ways to support the companies in the travel industry who are helping to supporting others. The ultimate goal of the project is to keep support in the travel industry alive and give future travelers small, alternative companies to use once travel resumes.
