State of Business Travel Survey Reveals ‘Work-Life Blending’ Vital to Workforce Satisfaction
Features & Advice National Car Rental Laurie Baratti February 06, 2020
National Car Rental has just released the results of its third annual State of Business Travel survey, which examines the emotions, perceptions and behaviors of frequent business travelers. Its findings offer clues about the evolution of modern-day workers’ pursuit of that ever-elusive ideal ‘work-life balance.’
With the so-called ‘Bleisure’ phenomenon particularly prevalent among today’s business travelers, it is seriously worth examining modern-day professionals’ tendencies toward progressively blurring the lines between their careers and personal lives.
National’s 2020 State of Business Travel survey showed that while 67 percent of respondents still attempt to draw a line between their work and personal lives, 65 percent believe that to be an unrealistic goal. Instead, over half of those polled find themselves co-mingling career-related demands with their personal activities, and visa versa, rather than trying to maintain a strict separation.
In a socio-economic climate where Baby Boomers are increasingly extending their careers, while Gen Z’ers are just launching theirs, we find ourselves amid a four-generation workforce; with Baby Boomers, Generation X’ers, Millennials and Gen Z’ers all expressing their own unique perceptions of work versus personal time.
Still, the work-life blending trend seems to have permeated across every age group. There are still some discrepancies; for instance, the survey found that Millennials (86 percent) are more likely to engage in bleisure travel than Gen X’ers (76 percent) and Baby Boomers (73 percent).
The now-widespread capability, enabled by technology, to take work with us wherever we go dictates that modern professionals adopt a more work dynamic schedule, for which the fluid ‘work-life blending’ approach is a more natural fit.
The survey indicates that this shift to blending is actually increasingly endorsed by executives and senior leadership members, 65 percent of whom said that they prefer to intermix their personal and professional lives. In fact, senior/executive leaders are nearly twice as likely (50 percent) to extend their business trips to include leisure time or build a vacation around their business trip (40 percent) than non-management professionals.
National’s data also indicated that fewer people felt the need to downplay the incorporation of leisure activities within their business travels to their bosses and coworkers than they did a year ago.
From among a set of 995 frequent business travelers drawn from Lucid's Federated Sample market research panel of U.S. consumers between the ages of 25 and 65, 81 percent reported that they’d engaged in some form of bleisure travel. This might include incorporating leisure activities into business travel (61 percent), extending business travel into leisure trips (41 percent) or booking a vacation around a business trip (33 percent).
The majority of bleisure travelers surveyed believe that business travel contributes to success in their careers, as well as enabling them to build important relationships that they couldn’t form otherwise. Those who traveled for business also reported higher overall satisfaction (91 percent) with their experience than non-bleisure travelers (79 percent). 79 percent of businesspersons said they’re more likely to volunteer for a work trip if they’re able to extend their stay, a nine percent increase over last year’s results.
"In an increasingly connected and mobile world, we're seeing employees—and business travelers, in particular—finding new ways to balance their work and personal time," said Don Moore, senior vice president of global business rental for Enterprise Holdings, which also owns and operates National Car Rental, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Alamo Rent A Car. "As we enter this new decade of the 21st century, National's research suggests this shift in thinking. Instead of trying to meet unrealistic expectations, we're actively seeking ways to blend work and leisure to achieve both life and career satisfaction."
