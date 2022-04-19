Sustainability Certifications Are Growing in Traveler Importance
Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz April 19, 2022
With so many companies creating sustainability guidelines and initiatives, it can be confusing for travelers especially to navigate what exactly a company is doing to offset carbon emissions, reduce waste and become more eco-friendly.
A new survey from GlobalData from 2021 found that 75 percent of respondents believe sustainability labels, badges or certifications should be mandatory for products and companies. Forty-nine percent of all who responded to the survey strongly agreed with the statement.
Behind this belief is a desire for greater transparency and accountability.
Some travel companies have already been implementing such things to add to a traveler's ease of understanding. Intrepid Travel, long known for its sustainability with over a decade of being carbon neutral, is a certified B Corp. business, which means that it reaches the highest global standard for responsible, accountable business with a focus on social and environmental practices.
Another example is Booking.com, which launched its Travel Sustainable badge in 2021 to show travelers searching for a hotel or resort that some commit to sustainability practices such as eliminating single-use plastics or utilizing renewable energy.
“Whether through the creation of independent eco badges or by adopting labels awarded by external accreditation providers, travel and tourism companies need to be working towards gaining these badges of quality that enhance transparency, increase revenue, and promote sustainability,” said Ralph Hollister, Travel and Tourism Analyst at GlobalData.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more Features & Advice News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS