Take Advantage of ‘National Plan for Vacation Day’ Deals
Features & Advice U.S. Travel Association Janeen Christoff January 28, 2020
The U.S. Travel Association has found that more than 768 million vacation days went unused in 2019 and 55 percent of Americans didn’t use all of their allotted time off.
National Plan for Vacation Day, which happens to be today, is one way that the organization is encouraging Americans to take time off, recharge and take a break.
Don’t let vacation days go to waste. In honor of National Plan for Vacation Day, several companies are offering special deals that are sure to whet the travel appetite:
Amtrak
Amtrak is offering 30 percent off during its Plan Your Vacation Day Sale from January 28 through January 30, 2020. For travel between February 16 and May 31, 2020, customers can receive 30 percent off Amtrak Travel on the Northeast Regional, Acela, Downeaster, Carolinian, Piedmont, Keystone, Pennsylvanian, Vermonter, Maple Leaf, Empire Service, Adirondack and Ethan Allen.
During this sale, customers can still take advantage of the Saver Fare, which offers 25 percent off travel booked 14 to 21 days in advance; Share Fares where the more you bring, the more you save with up to 45 percent off six tickets; and Kids Fares where one child is eligible to receive a 50 percent discount with each non-discounted fare-paying adult.
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten is holding a National Plan for Vacation Day flash sale. The cruise line is encouraging bookings, offering $500 deposits on cruises booked today only as well as savings of up to 40 percent on select 2020 and 2021 sailings with its “The World is Waiting” sale available through February 28, 2020.
Find more information at Hurtigruten or call 844-888-3906 and mention Plan for Vacation Day.
Plunge Beach Resort
Lauderdale-By-The-Sea’s Plunge Beach Resort is offering package rates for National Plan for Vacation Day starting at $149 per night, double occupancy, based on a two-night stay. The deal is available now through October 31, 2020.
Trafalgar
Trafalgar is offering 7.5 percent off of as many as 130 itineraries worldwide in addition to an extra $300 off flights to Europe per couple. The discounted trips will be available until February 27.
Travel Oregon
Travel Oregon and the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association have joined with hotel properties to offer a 20 percent discount for guests booking a future stay between January 28-31.
