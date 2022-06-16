Takeaways From TripAdvisor's 'Best of the Best Things To Do' Awards
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke June 16, 2022
Travel guidance platform TripAdvisor has released the latest in its Travelers' Choice Award series, recognizing the Best of the Best Things to Do around the world.
The awards recognize the top experiences to be had both in the U.S. and internationally in 2022, whether it's enjoying a dolphin adventure in Clearwater, Florida or taking a Beatles tour through Liverpool. TripAdvisor ranked the top 10 overall experiences as well as the top experiences across 11 subcategories, including food, nature and pop culture, among others.
Here are some of the notable takeaways from this year's awards.
High Demand for Nature and Big City Tours
Beach experiences, nature excursions and big city tours are among the most popular things to do in 2022. For example, a sightseeing tour of Oahu, Hawaii's North Shore is the top experience in the U.S. right now, followed by a kayak tour of Shell Key Preserve and the Tampa Bay area on Florida's Gulf Coast.
Other top five domestic experiences include a Little Havana food and walking tour in Miami and a pair of unique Las Vegas experiences—an ATV tour of the Mojave Desert and a Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam, and 7 Magic Mountains small group tour.
Arizona, Florida and Hawaii Are Hot
Similar to Las Vegas, Arizona, Florida and Hawaii are heating up when it comes to popular travel experiences. Award-winning excursions in 2022 also include a Pearl Harbor city tour in Honolulu and a private discovery flight over Maui as well as the Little Toot Dolphin Adventure at Clearwater Beach, a guided TomCar ATV Tour through Arizona's Sonoran Desert and a private party bike experience for up to 15 people in Old Town Scottsdale.
Florida is also home to the leading snorkeling and water sports experience in a Crystal River manatee snorkeling tour as well as the top wine, beer and spirits activity in St. Augustine's Wine, Cocktail and Food Experience.
Foodies Have Their Favorites
The Reykjavik Food Walk - Local Foodie Adventure in Iceland is the seventh-most popular thing to do worldwide and the number one overseas foodie experience.
Meanwhile, hungry travelers in the U.S. are being drawn to the Undiscovered Charleston: Half Day Food, Wine & History Tour with Cooking Class experience in Charleston, South Carolina.
Bucket List Travelers Take To the Sky
A Premium Red Dunes, Camel Safari & BBQ at Al Khayma Camp in Dubai is the best bucket list experience in 2022, according to TripAdvisor.
However, a handful of the most unique things to do require venturing to higher altitudes. A hot air balloon ride over Luxor, Egypt ranks third, followed by a Cappadocia balloon ride and Champagne breakfast in Turkey. What's more, the top eight also feature a ziplining adventure in Rotorua, New Zealand and a tandem skydive in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.
