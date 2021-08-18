Taking the High Road to Eco-Friendly Travel
Features & Advice Susan Young August 18, 2021
The environmentally-conscious traveler does not have to go far to find eco-friendly destinations when planning a road trip, whether close to home or across the country.
From lodging to destination to method of transportation, there are options.
Being mindful of the impact our choices make on our fragile environment is key to planning a vacation that doesn’t contribute to harming the planet.
When searching for a place to stay along your itinerary, look for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification. The ratings range from Green through Platinum, depending on their level of eco-friendly designs and building materials.
Hilton offers an array of properties with LEED certifications including the Skyler Hotel in Syracuse, New York. A member of their Tapestry Collection, this hotel occupies an old Jewish synagogue that fell into disrepair. Part of the refurbishment, which earned them a Platinum designation, included a geothermal heating and cooling system with vertical wells “to harness the steady temperature of the earth.”
Among other things, a key card can be used to signal when the occupant is not in the room, powering down the cooling/heating system along with lighting management. They also kept some of the original building’s architectural features including stained glass windows which adorn the lobby, salvaged from the former St. John’s Church in Oswego.
In Washington, DC, the 5-star Conrad Hilton, earned a Gold LEED certification with its sustainable features. Built from the ground up on the old convention center property, the hotel offers complimentary EV chargers in its basement-level parking garage. A water-cooling system and tower provide usage of reclaimed water to irrigate the rooftop plants that help insulate the building. The roof and several terraces contain a floating floor that collects rainwater, preventing runoff and guests can enjoy their signature slow, solar-cooked barbeque prepared on the Summit rooftop space. The guest rooms are also equipped with a motion sensor which changes the temperature while unoccupied.
If you are looking for a cozier form of lodging, a bed and breakfast is usually a safe choice in terms of environmentally sustainable operations. A recent visit to the Bridges Inn at Whitcomb House, in Swanzey, NH, offered an opportunity to experience a beautifully green option. Featuring “farm to table” cuisine, such as local maple syrup, homemade bread, locally roasted coffee and fresh herbs and veggies from the garden, reduces “food miles” thereby lessening the use of fossil fuels and air pollution. The Monadnock region also includes several covered bridges to discover as part of the area’s effort to rebuild, repurpose and preserve these important historic structures.
Choosing eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable destinations may not be as difficult as one would think. Pennsylvania's Fallingwater is an example of organic architecture, designed, and built, in harmony with nature. In designer Frank Lloyd Wright’s own words, “A building should grace its environment rather than disgrace it.” The home and surrounding grounds are open to the public for interior and outside tours. Trek the many trails around the property and you will be treated to nature at its finest. Entrance is limited so this is one destination that does not include crowds.
Another environmentally sustainable, bucket list destination might include Niagara Falls State Park. Every second, 3,160 tons of water flow over the Falls, generating over 4 million kilowatts of electricity. The Niagara Falls Hydroelectric Power Plant employs the kinetic energy of water to power Southern Ontario and western New York State. The US and Canadian sides offer different experiences and are easily traversed with a walk over the Rainbow Bridge, spanning the Niagara River gorge.
Of course, the most environmentally correct way of tackling a long-distance road trip is to do it in an electric vehicle. There are many misconceptions about the range of EVs, availability of charging stations and affordability. In terms of range, depending on the brand, one can plan on 300 plus miles per charge.
Generally, there are restaurants and shopping opportunities available near charging stations, which are abundant along major highways. If your EV of choice is a Tesla, their SuperCharger network offers over 1,000 stations in the U.S. Other brands like Chevrolet, Porsche, Ford, Nissan and BMW, also have thousands of options which can be found through apps like PlugShare, EVgo and Electrify America.
Some advantages to driving electric vehicles include being able to take advantage of the HOV lane on most highways and the cost of charging vs gassing up. Though juicing up on the road will cost approximately twice as much as home charging, the rate is much lower than gas. On a recent two-week road trip, covering almost 4,000 miles, the total electric fee was $241.50 at 24 to 34 cents per kw.
Regardless of the vehicle, rest stops are a must, but not necessarily boring. When the Sharon Welcome Center, in Vermont, built a Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the site, the response was very favorable. The terrain, reportedly, reminded veterans of Route 1 in Vietnam with the highway and mountains as a backdrop. As the site became more popular, however, there were problems with the sewage system holding up to the demand.
The response was to create The Living Machine, using plants to recycle wastewater through a system of tanks containing various forms of flora and fauna to naturally clean the sewage. The location sits at Interstate 89 for travelers arriving from New Hampshire and those leaving Interstate 91.
Being a responsible, environmentally-conscious traveler is not difficult as long as one is mindful of the impact made during the journey. By choosing those destinations that offer sustainable tourism options, we can make our own encounters with nature a positive one. Whether hiking through a national park or driving cross country, as long as we minimize our footprint, we can leave the earth in a better condition than we found it.
