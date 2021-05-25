Last updated: 01:20 PM ET, Tue May 25 2021

The Biggest Mistake Travelers Can Make in 2021

Features & Advice Patrick Clarke May 25, 2021

Anxious and stressed traveler
Anxious and stressed traveler. (Photo via David-Prado / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

While restrictions are beginning to loosen around the world, travel will prove more challenging this summer than in years past as travelers continue to navigate the new normal in the time of COVID-19.

The biggest mistake a traveler can make right now is going it alone and not booking their trip with the help of a travel advisor. There have been a plethora of examples over the past year highlighting the importance of having an experienced travel professional by your side.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Agents Are Back!
Travel graphic cartoon
Royalton Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia Virtual Travel Events Scheduled for May and June

Panoramic view of Valletta at sunset with Carmelite Church dome and St. Pauls Anglican Cathedral. Malta (photo via Bareta / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon Send Clients to Malta for 7,000 Years of History and Much More

Halekulani Resort & Spa, Waikiki Beach

gallery icon Travel Advisors’ Favorite Hotels and Resorts

Young couple shaking hands with a female agent

Younger Travelers Are Among Many Turning To Travel Advisors in...

In addition to being travel experts with a wealth of personal experience, having participated in FAM trips and other scouting events, travel advisors gain invaluable knowledge from the constant feedback they receive from their clients. All of this helps them provide informed recommendations if you're unsure about a destination, accommodations or any other aspect of your trip.

Travel advisors can also benefit their clients by capitalizing on their relationships with suppliers, whether it's putting their networking efforts to work to score a free room upgrade or fighting on your behalf to ensure a prompt refund in the event of a cancellation.

By accessing exclusive discounts and deals and bundling your travel into convenient packages, travel advisors get you the vacation you want without costing you more money than if you had booked by yourself.

What's more, the COVID-19 pandemic has placed safety at the forefront. That's where travel advisors come in.

"Travelers need a travel advisor more than ever to make sure they have the proper health forms and COVID test paperwork based on countries' requirements. We are working twice as hard now not only on bookings but making sure our clients have the latest requirements," Sarah Kline, President of Time for Travel, told TravelPulse last year. "Also, not all resorts/airlines are created equal. We are trying hard to make sure we put our clients at resorts and on airlines that are putting safety first."

Travel advisor on the phone
Travel advisor on the phone. (photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / Szepy)

Travel advisors can also help you protect your investment by guiding you toward the ideal travel insurance policy and helping with any potential claims.

The bottom line is travel advisors save you precious time and money while helping you avoid stress and situations where you're left to fend for yourself. They're working behind the scenes on your behalf and can provide much-needed certainty to your trip.

If you've never worked with a travel advisor and aren't quite sure where to begin, check out TravelSense.org, where you can browse and filter from an impressive list of American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) verified travel agents based on your destination of choice and trip type.

For more information on United States

For more Features & Advice News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Family celebrating a U.S. national holiday with an outdoor picnic.

Memorial Day 2021 Report: Busiest Airports, Travel Times and...

Americans Abroad Can Currently Travel Back to US on Expired Passports

The Future of the Global Adventure Tourism Market

gallery icon Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month by Visiting These US Communities

gallery icon 18 Popular Countries American Tourists Can Visit Right Now

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS