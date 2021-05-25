The Biggest Mistake Travelers Can Make in 2021
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke May 25, 2021
While restrictions are beginning to loosen around the world, travel will prove more challenging this summer than in years past as travelers continue to navigate the new normal in the time of COVID-19.
The biggest mistake a traveler can make right now is going it alone and not booking their trip with the help of a travel advisor. There have been a plethora of examples over the past year highlighting the importance of having an experienced travel professional by your side.
In addition to being travel experts with a wealth of personal experience, having participated in FAM trips and other scouting events, travel advisors gain invaluable knowledge from the constant feedback they receive from their clients. All of this helps them provide informed recommendations if you're unsure about a destination, accommodations or any other aspect of your trip.
Travel advisors can also benefit their clients by capitalizing on their relationships with suppliers, whether it's putting their networking efforts to work to score a free room upgrade or fighting on your behalf to ensure a prompt refund in the event of a cancellation.
By accessing exclusive discounts and deals and bundling your travel into convenient packages, travel advisors get you the vacation you want without costing you more money than if you had booked by yourself.
What's more, the COVID-19 pandemic has placed safety at the forefront. That's where travel advisors come in.
"Travelers need a travel advisor more than ever to make sure they have the proper health forms and COVID test paperwork based on countries' requirements. We are working twice as hard now not only on bookings but making sure our clients have the latest requirements," Sarah Kline, President of Time for Travel, told TravelPulse last year. "Also, not all resorts/airlines are created equal. We are trying hard to make sure we put our clients at resorts and on airlines that are putting safety first."
Travel advisors can also help you protect your investment by guiding you toward the ideal travel insurance policy and helping with any potential claims.
The bottom line is travel advisors save you precious time and money while helping you avoid stress and situations where you're left to fend for yourself. They're working behind the scenes on your behalf and can provide much-needed certainty to your trip.
If you've never worked with a travel advisor and aren't quite sure where to begin, check out TravelSense.org, where you can browse and filter from an impressive list of American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) verified travel agents based on your destination of choice and trip type.
