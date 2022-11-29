The Hottest Travel Deal Tuesday Offers
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke November 29, 2022
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone but consumers still have some incredible opportunities to save big on travel during Travel Deal Tuesday.
Airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and suppliers throughout the industry are celebrating the start of the holiday season with discounts and special perks for eager travelers who act fast. "Typically, on Travel Deal Tuesday, we see about 50 percent more deals available than on Black Friday and about 30 percent more than Cyber Monday," Hopper Economist Hayley Berg told Good Morning America.
For travelers looking to lock in a cheap flight, Southwest Airlines is offering 30 percent off base fares when customers book using the promo code CYBER30 by Thursday, December 1 at midnight PT. The offer is valid for select flights departing between January 10 and March 8, 2023.
Travelers can also take advantage of discounted flights to New Zealand from a handful of major U.S. cities during Air New Zealand's extended Cyber Monday Sale which runs through Tuesday night.
For those eyeing a cruise vacation, Norwegian Cruise Line is offering its "Greatest Deal Ever" promotion for new bookings made through December 6. Travelers can capitalize on a free second guest for any voyage on any ship and can combine the offer with Norwegian's "Free at Sea" promotion, including perks such as complimentary WiFi, unlimited open bar, free specialty dining, free shore excursion credits and free airfare for a second guest when the first guest books an air package as well as a discounted rate for the third and fourth guests.
Eyeing a discounted domestic getaway? Right now, Visit Santa Barbara is offering 25 percent off lodging during its "Retreat and Restore" flash sale taking place through Sunday, December 4 featuring savings on stays between November 2022 and February 2023 at properties such as Rosewood Miramar Beach, Hotel Milo, The Leta, Hotel Californian and Belmond El Encanto, among others.
In Baltimore's charming Mount Vernon neighborhood, the Black-owned and operated Ivy Hotel, Maryland's only Relais & Chateaux property is celebrating the season with a special Holly & The Ivy package including 10 percent savings on luxury accommodations in one of 17 unique rooms and suites; spiked hot cocoa for two, served at afternoon tea; $400 at The Spa at The Ivy for treatments or retail; $150 towards food & beverage which can be used at Magdalena or for in-suite dining; transportation to and from Baltimore’s German Christmas Market or Inner Harbor Ice Skating Rink and gourmet breakfast with seasonal specialties.
Meanwhile, Hawaii's luxe Halekulani is offering the Halekulani Heavenly Indulgence festive package, including a fifth complimentary night when guests book at least four nights by December 15, 2022. Use promotional code FIFTHNIGHT to save on stays now through December 20, 2022 or between January 3 and March 31, 2023.
For an unforgettable tour, consider CIE Tours' Cyber Week Sale with 15 percent off select guided vacations in Ireland, Britain and Iceland now through Sunday, December 4 for travel January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023, with promo codes CYBER1522 or CYBER1522C.
While Travel Deal Tuesday only lasts 24 hours, travelers will still have plenty of opportunities to save on their next trip well into December.
