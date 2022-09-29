The Power of Hispanic Consumers in the Travel Industry
Hispanics travel more, taking an average of two more trips than non-Hispanics. When they travel, Hispanics outspend non-Hispanics by an average of $300 and are more likely to travel in a larger group of people, which means more spending dollars per trip.
Hispanics are a lucrative market, and their culture often influences them. One study found that these consumers connect more with elements such as family, music, and history than all other ethnic segments.
As the most significant minority in the U.S., Hispanic travelers are a largely untapped niche market that could help reinvigorate destinations.
Affluent Hispanics
According to ThinkNow research, wealthy Hispanics take an average of two more trips per year than affluent non-Hispanics. Not only are they going on more trips, but they're also spending more by about $300 per trip, which can add up quickly.
In addition to going on more trips and spending more money, Hispanic travelers also bring more people. This culture has strong ties to family values, and travelers are likelier to get extended family and close friends on their domestic and international trips.
Almost 60 percent of Hispanics said their children influence their travel decision-making, which tells us agencies and destinations should push family-friendly experiences that appeal to travelers of all ages.
Where Hispanics Often Go
Research shows that affluent Hispanics are far more likely to travel internationally than their non-Hispanic counterparts. This niche group of travelers wants to explore what lies beyond U.S. borders and see the world.
As a destination, you have the unique opportunity to reach these international travelers by appealing to their cultural values and advertising trips to their home countries. Not only will this pique their interest, but it will also make them feel valued as customers.
While Hispanic travelers enjoy international vacations, stateside destinations can still attract this growing niche travel market. Family and children are among the top deciding factors for this group. You may influence their travel habits if you position your domestic vacation spot as the perfect retreat for families.
While many people take travel plans into their own hands and rely on online resources, Hispanic vacationers are more likely to use a travel advisor or travel agency. These travelers are looking for an experience tailored to their interests and values, so traditional travel professionals are the best way to book a trip that suits their needs.
Hispanic Travel Habits
As with all underrepresented groups, Hispanics want to feel seen and heard by the travel industry, from advertising to bookings. This starts with a deep understanding of Hispanics and how identity, language, culture, and other factors impact their behavior, motivations, and purchase decisions. Hispanics are poised to become 30 percent of the U.S. population by 2050 and rapidly join the middle class, making connecting with them a top priority.
Essential to building relationships with Hispanics is addressing stereotypes and false assumptions. As mentioned earlier, Hispanics are becoming increasingly affluent. It's often said that they'd have the world's seventh-largest economy if they were an independent country. U.S. Hispanic travelers spend more money and travel than the non-Hispanic U.S. population. To be exact, 31 percent of U.S. Hispanics travel internationally compared to 18 percent of non-Hispanics. Texas, California, and Florida are their top three domestic destinations.
An affluent Hispanic traveler spends an average of $6,000 per trip, about 30 percent more than the rest of U.S. travelers, and makes two more trips per year. This will only increase as more U.S. Hispanics enter the middle class.
