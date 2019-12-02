The Top Kid-Friendly Attractions Around the World
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke December 02, 2019
Traveling with kids can be tough but keeping them entertained doesn't have to be, regardless of where you are in the world.
Budget Direct Travel Insurance recently analyzed data collected from TripAdvisor between August and September 2019 to determine the top kid-friendly tourist attraction in nearly every country around the world.
In the U.S., New York City's Central Park reigns as the most appealing place for children to visit just in time for the holidays while Toronto's immersive Ripley's Aquarium of Canada takes the crown just north of the border.
Across the pond in Europe, the U.K.'s National Railway Museum is the number one hit with tots and teens. Elsewhere on the continent, notable leaders among the youth include the award-winning War Childhood Museum in Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina and the Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg, Germany.
Africa is renowned for its nature and wildlife and Budget Direct's research suggests that's exactly what visiting kids want to experience, whether it's the Okavango Delta in Botswana or wild safari tours in Brazzaville, Congo.
The Dubai Fountain and Qatar National Library stand out in the Middle East while the Great Wall of Mutianyu in China and South Korea's Spirited Garden are among the most kid-friendly attractions in Asia.
Meanwhile, Jardin Japones is one of the largest gardens of its type in the world outside Japan and it's the top kid-friendly attraction in Argentina. While in South America, families with young children should also be sure to visit the Commewijne River in Suriname as well as Uruguay's famous Rambla of Montevideo.
In Oceania, young travelers will fall in love with the Samoa Cultural Village and Fiji's Lavena Coast, based on Budget Direct's research.
Finally, there's Australia, a destination ideal for families. There's no shortage of kid-friendly stops Down Under with Budget Direct singling out dozens, including Sydney Harbour and Kings Park and Botanic Garden in Perth.
