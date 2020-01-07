The World's Most Powerful Passports for 2020
Asia continues to reign when it comes to the world's most powerful passports, according to the 2020 Henley Passport Index.
Japan secured the top spot on the index—which is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA)—for the third straight year, earning a a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 191 destinations worldwide.
Singapore (190) ranks second while South Korea and Germany are tied for third (189). Italy and Finland are tied for fourth (188) in 2020, followed by Spain, Luxembourg and Denmark, all three of which offer passport holders access to as many as 187 different countries.
The U.S. passport is tied for eighth-most powerful (184) along with the U.K., Greece, Norway and Belgium. Despite being in the top 10, the U.S. passport continues to trend down as it was tied for first with the U.K. as recently as 2015 and was the sixth-most powerful in the world just last year.
"Asian countries' dominance of the top spots is a clear argument for the benefits of open-door policies and the introduction of mutually beneficial trade agreements. Over the past few years, we have seen the world adapt to mobility as a permanent condition of global life," said Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, Chairman of Henley & Partners, in a statement. "The latest rankings show that the countries that embrace this reality are thriving, with their citizens enjoying ever-increasing passport power and the array of benefits that come with it."
On the opposite end of the index, African and the Middle Eastern nations are omnipresent. Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan and Somalia round out the bottom five passports in terms of access, each offering holders entry to fewer than three dozen destinations around the globe.
However, Henley & Partners points out that several Middle Eastern countries have come a long way as they look to boost trade and tourism. For example, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia each jumped four places in 2020 while Oman climbed three. The UAE experienced one of the most dramatic rises over the past decade, ranking as low as 65th in 2010 but 18th in 2020.
