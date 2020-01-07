Last updated: 09:45 AM ET, Tue January 07 2020

The World's Most Powerful Passports for 2020

Features & Advice Patrick Clarke January 07, 2020

Japanese passport
PHOTO: The Japanese passport remains the world's most powerful travel document. (photo via studiocasper/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Asia continues to reign when it comes to the world's most powerful passports, according to the 2020 Henley Passport Index.

Japan secured the top spot on the index—which is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA)—for the third straight year, earning a a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 191 destinations worldwide.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Business Premier cabin onboard an Air New Zealand Dreamliner

gallery icon World's Best Airlines for In-Flight Entertainment

cruise ships docked at the port of Juneau in Alaska, USA

Travel Leaders Group Releases 2019-2020 Travel Trends Survey...

Travel Agent
Airport Security Line

Travelers Are Wasting as Much as One Full Day of Their Vacations

Features & Advice
Boeing 737 MAX

Wiring Issue Could Push Boeing 737 MAX Grounding Back Even...

Airlines & Airports

[RELATED TRENDS]

Singapore (190) ranks second while South Korea and Germany are tied for third (189). Italy and Finland are tied for fourth (188) in 2020, followed by Spain, Luxembourg and Denmark, all three of which offer passport holders access to as many as 187 different countries.

The U.S. passport is tied for eighth-most powerful (184) along with the U.K., Greece, Norway and Belgium. Despite being in the top 10, the U.S. passport continues to trend down as it was tied for first with the U.K. as recently as 2015 and was the sixth-most powerful in the world just last year.

"Asian countries' dominance of the top spots is a clear argument for the benefits of open-door policies and the introduction of mutually beneficial trade agreements. Over the past few years, we have seen the world adapt to mobility as a permanent condition of global life," said Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, Chairman of Henley & Partners, in a statement. "The latest rankings show that the countries that embrace this reality are thriving, with their citizens enjoying ever-increasing passport power and the array of benefits that come with it."

On the opposite end of the index, African and the Middle Eastern nations are omnipresent. Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan and Somalia round out the bottom five passports in terms of access, each offering holders entry to fewer than three dozen destinations around the globe.

However, Henley & Partners points out that several Middle Eastern countries have come a long way as they look to boost trade and tourism. For example, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia each jumped four places in 2020 while Oman climbed three. The UAE experienced one of the most dramatic rises over the past decade, ranking as low as 65th in 2010 but 18th in 2020.

For more Features & Advice News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Airport Security Line

Travelers Are Wasting as Much as One Full Day of Their Vacations

gallery icon Top Travel Offers for January 2020

gallery icon 20 Tips for Finding Cheaper Airfare in 2020

gallery icon 11 Travel Trends to Look For in 2020

Older Women Are Choosing to Travel Solo More Often

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS