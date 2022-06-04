The World’s Most Relaxing Destinations To Visit This Year
Features & Advice Laurie Baratti June 04, 2022
After two years of remaining mostly at home and doing our best to adjust to living amid a pandemic, just about everyone is feeling the need for a well-earned vacation. And, as the world gradually returns to normalcy and people become comfortable traveling again, plenty of people are planning getaways for 2022.
For those who want a vacation that will allow them to fully unwind and decompress from daily stressors, finding the right atmosphere in which to spend their downtime is crucial. To help consumers identify the best destinations in which to rest and recharge, comparison website Compare The Market recently released its 2022 Relaxation Index.
The study ranked 30 of the world’s top destination cities based on a set of six factors, assigning them individual scores in each category and then combining those numbers to come up with an overall Relaxation Score (out of a possible ten).
Each global destination was analyzed based upon elements like the availability of five-star hotels, spas, yoga/meditation studios and green spaces, as well as average temperatures and monthly rainfall. As it turns out, three of the top ten cities are located within the United States.
1. Orlando, Florida – 6.94 /10
While the theme park capital of the world may not immediately conjure images of relaxation, Orlando also has the highest concentration of spas and yoga/meditation studios. The Central Florida spot also boasts plenty of sunshine, is home to numerous lakes and nature reserves and is relatively close to beaches on either side of the state, as well.
2. Wellington, New Zealand – 6.76 / 10
In second place is the Kiwi capital city of Wellington, which is filled with green spaces where residents and visitors can chill out and reconnect with nature and is also one of the driest cities on the list. It’s known for being a diverse and youth-driven city that comes with a buzzing coffee scene, boasting more even coffee shops per capita than New York City.
3. Miami, Florida – 6.22 / 10
Miami took the third spot mainly due to the fact that it’s one of the warmest cities included in the comparison, averaging a tropical temperature of 75.7°F, making it easy to enjoy the city’s famous beaches year-round. The Magic City also boasts a high number of spas at 19.7 per 100,000 residents.
And, below, find the full list of the world's top 15 most relaxing cities:
1. Orlando, Florida
2. Wellington, New Zealand
3. Miami, Florida
4. Marbella, Spain
5. Auckland, New Zealand
6. Pisa, Italy
7. San Francisco, California
8. Sydney, Australia
9. Seattle, Washington
10. Copenhagen, Denmark
11. Brighton, United Kingdom
12. Florence, Italy
13. Venice, Italy
14. Melbourne, Australia
15. Rome, Italy
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
How Travel Agents Can Sell Dream Destination Weddings Stateside
For more information on Orlando, Wellington, Miami
For more Features & Advice News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS