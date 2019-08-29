The Worst Times to Travel This Labor Day Weekend
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke August 29, 2019
Travelers can't control the fact that the roads and skies will be crowded this Labor Day weekend but they can mitigate the stress by knowing when to go and when to stay put.
According to global mobility analytics company, INRIX, Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. will be the worst day and time to hit the road as holiday travelers join commuters to compound traffic, followed by Friday afternoon—specifically 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.—and Monday morning from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
"Most people were leaving Friday and returning Monday, which certainly is no surprise," AAA Massachusetts spokesperson Mary Maguire told Boston.com. "However, we did see that there were a significant number of people who were going to try to stagger their departure time or their return time."
Driving times nationwide are expected to take about 10 percent longer than usual, according to INRIX, while drivers in major metro areas could be delayed by increases ranging from 85 percent to 115 percent.
Air travelers can expect plenty of company as well this year, especially if flying Thursday, Friday and Monday with Friday marking peak Labor Day air traffic with approximately 3 million passengers, based on projections from Airlines for America.
Flying Saturday, Sunday or the Tuesday after Labor Day instead will result in fewer crowds as many Americans have already reached their destination or will have since returned home.
If you haven't got plans but want to get away this holiday weekend, consider the best spot in your state or take advantage of a last-minute hotel deal.
