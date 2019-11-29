This Company Will Pay You to Visit Christmas Markets Around Europe
The specialist European tour company, Civitas, will soon be selecting a candidate for the special task of soaking up the holiday spirit this season at various Christmas markets across Europe.
This December, the individual appointed to the role of European Christmas Market Tester will be visiting and immersing his/herself in the famous, festive holiday faires taking place in Prague, Vienna, Bratislava and Budapest, then reporting back to Civitas with detailed accounts of each experience.
Civitas plans to apply this firsthand research to continue developing and expanding upon its Christmas Market Tour offerings.
The once-in-a-lifetime gig is slated to take place over four nights, from December 16 – 20, 2019, with all hotel accommodations and transfers between each iconic city covered by Civitas; plus, the winner will be paid another €200 for their time and unique insights.
The Christmas Market Tester will start in Prague, Czech Republic, to take in the capital’s Old Town Square Christmas Market before continuing on to see the astounding Belvedere Palace Christmas Market in Vienna, laid out against the striking backdrop of the baroque-era palace.
The next day, the contest winner goes to see Vienna’s largest holiday faire, the Rathausplatz Christmas Market, before journeying onward to the Slovakian capital to soak in the atmosphere at Bratislava’s Old Town Square Christmas Market. In Budapest, Hungary, several seasonal sites await— the Budapest Christmas Fair, Winter Festival in Vörösmarty Square and the dazzling Budapest Basilica Christmas Market, next to St. Stephen’s Basilica.
Applications for the Christmas Market Tester position are only open through November 30, so hurry to submit your application if you’re filled with enough festive spirit, energy and enthusiasm to take on a series of Europe’s finest holiday faires in four days!
For more information, visit civitatis.com/en/work-with-us/113.
