This Durable Carry-On Luggage Won't Break the Bank
Features & Advice Lauren Bowman February 15, 2020
Every traveler needs a reliable piece of carry-on luggage – something that can hold up over years of travel, traversing through multiple countries and take a beating from careless airport baggage handlers. And if it looks stylish then that’s just the cherry on top.
NINETYGO delivers on each of these fronts with their Manhattan carry-on, and they even offer a 30-day free trial for you to test out their collection for yourself.
NINETYGO’s Manhattan rolling luggage comes in three different sizes (20”, 24” and 28”) to fit any of your travel needs.
It’s important to check with your preferred airline carrier as to what they deem as ‘carry-on’ size, as this often varies from carrier to carrier.
The suitcase has a hard-sided Makrolon polycarbonate shell which is durable enough to protect your belongings while also providing a scratch-free surface to the outer shell.
And with six different color options to choose from, there’s a color for every personality – including a pink and red option that’s sure to stand out on any luggage conveyor belt.
While looking nice is definitely a plus, it’s the smooth maneuverability of this lightweight case that really has us sold. With four spinner wheels that allow for quick and easy manipulation in any direction and an aluminum telescoping handle made to last, you can easily race through an airport concourse with this bag by your side.
Inside there are two zippered sides, making it easy to keep all your belongings organized. And to make sure that everything stays secure en route, the Manhattan comes standard with universal TSA-approved locks built into the side.
At just over $150 for the 20” carry-on, you’re really getting a great deal when you start to compare to other popular hard-sided luggage options. Plus, you don’t have to compromise on durability or style for the smaller price tag.
To add to your peace of mind, NINETYGO even provides a 5-year limited warranty for the item.
Special thanks to NINETYGO for providing the product for review.
