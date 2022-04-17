Tips on How To Find an Ethical African Safari
Features & Advice Laurie Baratti April 17, 2022
For many global travelers, an African safari is a must-do experience on their bucket list and, as travel truly comes back from its pandemic-era slump, plenty of people will be planning those types of big-ticket journeys after staying at home for two years straight.
That could be a boon for African destinations, tour operators and wildlife conservation efforts that rely heavily on tourism dollars, which have been deeply impacted by COVID-19 closures.
However, that potentially positive impact will largely depend upon whether travelers do their due diligence in terms of researching the companies they’re booking trips and touring with.
“Tourism has been devastated by the pandemic, and it is more critical than ever for travelers to support safari operators who are actually doing the right thing, not just talking about doing the right thing, for their communities, the environment, and the wildlife,” Andy Hogg, founder of Zambia-based The Bushcamp Company, told USA Today’s Lavanya Sunkara. He encourages prospective visitors to, “to be sure they are spending their time and money with like-minded safari operators.”
Planning a safari across the globe can prove a major undertaking, and sifting through tour companies may seem overwhelming. To help travelers hone in on ethical and responsible safari operators, the outlet compiled a list of 10 things to consider in your search.
Wildlife Conservation
Of utmost importance is protecting the very wildlife that draws visitors in the first place, and many protected areas rely on tourism revenue to survive. During COVID-19, lack of funding has forced them to scale back their ranger forces, inevitably resulting in an increase in poaching. So, the act of taking a safari in itself can be a force for good. And tour companies like The Bushcamp Company and Tanzania-based Asilia Africa take their commitment to wildlife conservation even more seriously, funding research, NGOs, and anti-poaching and anti-snaring patrols.
Community Uplift
Sunkara recommends selecting a safari company with long-standing roots in the local community. “Some tourism ventures are more beneficial to indigenous Africans than others,” said Sunit Sanghrajka founder of Alluring Africa, which works with safari lodges that are transparent about how their revenues benefit the surrounding area. Asilia Africa, for instance, prioritizes employing people from nearby communities, buying local produce and supporting regional projects.
Eco-friendly Camps
Try to select eco-friendly safari camps to minimize your trip’s environmental impact. Most mobile and semi-permanent safari camps sit amid fragile ecosystems, so camp operations need to leave the smallest footprints possible. Search for places that rely on solar power as much as possible, eschew single-use plastics and have set up a carbon offset program.
Eco-conscious Tour Operators
If you’re wondering how to sift through all of the available options to find responsible safari providers, you can enlist the aid of an impact-conscious tour operator. U.S.-based tour operators don’t typically own the lodges, encampments or vehicles that travelers will experience on their trip, but instead are focused on connecting would-be visitors with thoroughly vetted and unbiased options for safari operators in their preferred destination. They can help travelers plan a customized safari experience that aligns with their goals and ethics, and coordinate the logistics of their trip. An excellent resource is Safari Pros, an organization encompassing 30 environmentally and socially responsible North American-based safari outfitters with extensive connections in Africa.
