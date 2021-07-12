Last updated: 12:27 PM ET, Mon July 12 2021

Tips To Navigate Post-Pandemic Travel Boom

Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz July 12, 2021

FOTO: San Francisco, California. (Foto de noblige/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
San Francisco, California. (photo via noblige/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The nation saw record numbers of travelers over the Independence Day weekend, and in addition to the number of people traveling, the pandemic has changed the way we travel, at least for the foreseeable future.

To help navigate this post-pandemic travel boom, Hopper has created some helpful tips for travelers to save money and achieve their best vacation possible.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Ka

Maui Adding New Tourism Tax as Traveler Numbers Continue to Rise

Sunset view in Maui, Hawaii

Hawaii Allowing Travelers to Skip Quarantine With CommonPass App

Sugar mill ruins in Nevis

St. Kitts and Nevis Updates Traveler Entry Protocols

Uluwatu Temple, Bali, Indonesia.

Four Tourists Deported From Bali for COVID-19 Violations

When flying, there are a few things to consider. It’s important to buy tickets no less than three weeks prior to departure because prices can spike twenty-five percent two weeks prior to departure and only grow from there. Try to fly midweek, on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, to get the cheapest flights. Internationally, though, the cheapest flights can be found on Mondays through Wednesdays, while the cheapest return flights are for Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Demand for Europe is currently much lower than places within the U.S. or in Mexico. This summer, travelers can travel round-trip to Lisbon, Portugal starting at $546, down 52 percent from the summer of 2019. Reykjavik, Porto, Madrid and Dublin are also some of the cities in Europe featuring the cheapest flights.

If summer tickets are still a bit pricey, try the off-season in between summer and fall. For flights departing in late August through early September, you could possibly save 12 percent on airfare alone.

When it comes to accommodations, domestic hotels are in extremely high demand, causing popular vacation destinations to be pricey or already fully booked. For bigger cities that might not be those popular vacation destinations, try booking last-minute, two weeks prior to check-in, when prices fall an average of 13 percent. Try to check in on Sunday and Monday nights, when prices are around $30 cheaper. Some destinations might offer less expensive bed and breakfasts or vacation rental options, too.

Lastly, if you’re planning on a rental car, be warned that they are at a record high for prices. The average price is $110 per day, with prices up 120 percent from January 2021. Bigger, more popular destinations will have less availability, like Miami and Las Vegas. Make sure to book ahead of time when you book your flights or choose a rental car location away from the more popular tourist areas of the city.

To get the most bang for your buck, head to second cities instead of the popular tourist destinations that will be more expensive. You might save hundreds on everything from flights to car rentals.

For more Features & Advice News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
A hotel maid makes a bed

Half of Hospitality Workers Say They Won’t Return To...

gallery icon Top Travel Deals for July 2021

MMGY Global Selects Recipients of Grants for Black Travel Organizations

The World's Most Searched Bucket List Travel Experiences

Are Longer Trips the New Trend?

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS