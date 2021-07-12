Tips To Navigate Post-Pandemic Travel Boom
Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz July 12, 2021
The nation saw record numbers of travelers over the Independence Day weekend, and in addition to the number of people traveling, the pandemic has changed the way we travel, at least for the foreseeable future.
To help navigate this post-pandemic travel boom, Hopper has created some helpful tips for travelers to save money and achieve their best vacation possible.
When flying, there are a few things to consider. It’s important to buy tickets no less than three weeks prior to departure because prices can spike twenty-five percent two weeks prior to departure and only grow from there. Try to fly midweek, on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, to get the cheapest flights. Internationally, though, the cheapest flights can be found on Mondays through Wednesdays, while the cheapest return flights are for Tuesdays through Thursdays.
Demand for Europe is currently much lower than places within the U.S. or in Mexico. This summer, travelers can travel round-trip to Lisbon, Portugal starting at $546, down 52 percent from the summer of 2019. Reykjavik, Porto, Madrid and Dublin are also some of the cities in Europe featuring the cheapest flights.
If summer tickets are still a bit pricey, try the off-season in between summer and fall. For flights departing in late August through early September, you could possibly save 12 percent on airfare alone.
When it comes to accommodations, domestic hotels are in extremely high demand, causing popular vacation destinations to be pricey or already fully booked. For bigger cities that might not be those popular vacation destinations, try booking last-minute, two weeks prior to check-in, when prices fall an average of 13 percent. Try to check in on Sunday and Monday nights, when prices are around $30 cheaper. Some destinations might offer less expensive bed and breakfasts or vacation rental options, too.
Lastly, if you’re planning on a rental car, be warned that they are at a record high for prices. The average price is $110 per day, with prices up 120 percent from January 2021. Bigger, more popular destinations will have less availability, like Miami and Las Vegas. Make sure to book ahead of time when you book your flights or choose a rental car location away from the more popular tourist areas of the city.
To get the most bang for your buck, head to second cities instead of the popular tourist destinations that will be more expensive. You might save hundreds on everything from flights to car rentals.
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Protect Your Clients, Maximize Earning Potential by Becoming an Allianz Partners Specialist
-
Discover the Florida Keys Through 'Edutainment' With Key Lime Academy
For more Features & Advice News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS