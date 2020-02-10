Travel Around Europe for Free to Find Its Most Romantic Proposal Spots
Features & Advice Laurie Baratti February 10, 2020
This Valentine’s Day, what could sound more exciting to two love birds who adore traveling than flitting off to Europe for an extended getaway, where they’ll seek out all the most beautiful and romantic scenes fit for staging a memorable proposal?
One lucky couple will get the chance to do just that, and all on someone else’s dime! Robbins Brothers, the engagement ring store, is about to open recruitment and ultimately select its 2020 Proposal Ambassadors for an all-expenses-paid tour of Europe.
Their mission will be to scout out the most spectacular proposal spots across Europe and (of course) share their journey along the way with Robbins Brothers’ followers via social media. They’ll post photos and document highlights from their trip as they journey in search of the continent’s 20 most perfect places to propose, with their findings coming from, perhaps, a single European country or many.
The couple can also keep their day jobs, since the Proposal Ambassador positions provide extreme flexibility, allowing them to travel where they like, when they like, on short stints or long, provided that they complete their travels by the end of 2020. The pair will be given a $10,000 budget to use on their trips, plus paid an hourly wage, revealed Travel + Leisure.
To apply, couples must be in a serious relationship (dating, engaged, or married), active social media users and keen to contribute content about their experiences abroad, as well as being ready and able to embark on transatlantic adventures.
Applications for the Proposal Ambassadors positions will open online on February 14 at 9:00 a.m. PT and be accepted through February 28, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Robbins Brothers will announce its finalists on March 16 and then open the selection to the public for voting on March 23, 2020. The winners will be announced on April 6, and the globetrotting couple can then begin planning their romantic getaway!
For more information, visit robbinsbrothers.com/proposal-ambassador.
