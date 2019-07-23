Travel Brands Leverage the Power of Data
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff July 23, 2019
Travel brands are increasingly leveraging the power of data to market themselves to consumers.
According to a new report from Eyeota, there are great varieties in the ways the brands leverage data as well as the attributes of a target consumer between subcategories.
Additionally, the region also plays a big part in how a brand leverages its data. For instance, Eyeota’s Eye On: Travel survey found that Americas brands focus primarily on targeting based on interests while APAC and Europe brands focus more heavily on consumer intent.
The survey focused on some key data points for the travel industry. First, the Eye On survey found that the majority of audience data spend last year came from four travel and leisure sub-sectors, which included: travel agents and booking sites (32 percent of spend), airlines (22 percent), hotels resorts and casinos (20 percent) and tourism (10 percent).
Spending varies greatly by sector. In 2018, travel agent and booking site brands spent more than $3,000 per audience targeting campaign, according to survey results.
However, the top 10 Airline advertisers (by annual data spend) spent more than $10,000 per campaign.
Eyeon’s research also shows that there was a major push in advertising and marketing in the second half of 2018. Travel agent and booking site advertisers peaked in the third quarter, representing 52 percent of the data spend.
Hotels and casinos advertiser data spending peaked in the fourth quarter, targeting holiday shoppers and travelers planning for warmer holiday trips.
Another key point of the survey showed the target markets of each sector. For example, Eyeon’s data found that travel agent and booking site advertisers in May of 2019 were focused on female-skewing audiences, typically in business services occupations, such as marketing, consulting and human resources.
Airline advertisers took a broader approach, targeting interest-based audiences related to art, movies, audiobooks, cocktail drinks and home cooking.
Overall, the survey found that travel brands are spending big to attract clients and, in the Americas, the focus on advertising is largely targeted toward interest.
Top Audience Segments Used in Americas
— Travel Intent
— Travel Enthusiasts
— Media & Entertainment Interest
— Travel Interest
— Sport Interest
— Sports & Fitness Interest
— Sociodemographic Profiles
— Gambling Interest
— Industry
— Food and Drink Brand Intent
— Pharma & Healthcare
— Age & Gender
— Banking
— Financial Status
