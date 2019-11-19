Travel Channel Unveils 2020 Leisure Travel Forecast
Rich Thomaselli November 19, 2019
The Travel Channel on Tuesday unveiled its 2020 Leisure Travel Forecast, giving an overview of the types of leisure trips Americans are planning to take, where they are headed and the length of their vacations.
The study, conducted in September and October 2019 by Travel Channel and Open Mind Strategy, interviewed 2,000 respondents.
“It’s exciting to see more Americans plan much-needed getaways in 2020,” Mariel Clark, Vice President of Digital for HGTV and Travel Channel, said in a statement. “A lot goes into arranging these trips, and we at Travel Channel are here to help make the prep, planning and on-the-ground experiences easier and more memorable for everyone.”
The survey was broken up into several categories.
Spending
Survey findings reveal Americans feel conflicted when it comes to spending vs. saving as 83% agree they’ll splurge during their travels despite a budget. In fact, the overall number of those planning to be budget-conscious while traveling is down to 79% in 2020 as compared to 98% in 2019.
Adventure and Jump-Off Cities
Travel Channel experts recommend visiting jump-off locations that provide a multitude of activities, such as. By way of example, Travel Channel suggested Manchester, England, which is a stone’s throw from the Welsh border and the gateway to Snowdonia, a region where surfers, hikers and mountain bikers collide with one of the densest concentrations of medieval castles on the planet; or Seattle, home to a variety of excursions from sea level to the summits of the highest mountains in the lower 48.
Long Vacations Close to Home
While leisure travel is expected to be up in 2020, the majority of Americans plan to take their leisure travel trips within the country (53%) vs. venturing internationally (20%).
“Americans are looking to more affordable and easy to navigate small and mid-sized cities for their vacations,” Clark said. “Even small cities have poured resources into public art, breweries and distilleries, public parks and walking trails, and the kind of quality of life elements that make these sites appealing for both locals and visitors.”
Travel Channel experts suggested such cities as Washington, D.C, especially during the national election year; Milwaukee, home of next summer’s Democratic National Convention; Philadelphia; Key West, and more.
Less Reliance on Tech
This year, it appears travelers aren’t so wary of the impact technology will have on their vacation time. Survey findings reveal a 20% decrease in the number of travelers looking to disconnect from technology when they travel, down to 73% in 2020 as compared to 93% in 2019. Additionally, Travel Channel uncovered a nearly 30% drop in travelers looking for a digital detox during their vacations, down to 59% in 2020 from 88% in 2019.
“In an age where we’re in constant communication through our technology, whether it’s emailing for work or staying in touch with friends on social, it’s still important to carve out time away to experience the trip,” Clark said. “Unplugging is easier said than done, but there are a few tips that can help travelers stay device free, such as: booking a secluded cabin or ‘glamping’ vacation away from readily available cell service; signing up for hotel-run mindfulness programs that give structure and support for ‘no-screen time’; and planning more active trips where activities require your full attention. If you must stay connected, dedicate a specific, set amount of time to check in each day. Then, step away from the screen and go enjoy your vacation.”
