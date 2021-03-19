Travel Gear Every Outdoor Enthusiast Needs
Features & Advice Broadry March 19, 2021
This article is written by Katie Jackson, a Broadry Contributor and travel enthusiast. Broadry Newsroom features tips and data from our travel partners and is a TravelPulse contributor.
Before you say you’re not an outdoors person, take inventory of your gear. What you have when you head into the woods or back to the beach can be all the difference between a bad time and the best time. No one knows this better than REI. This highly respected company – which is a co-op so committed to its members it’s giving them rewards despite not making a profit in 2020* – is a one-stop-shop for all things outdoors.
That said, it only carries the best brands. It has to because it offers an unheard-of 100 percent money-back guarantee. I’ve been a member for years and have never had to use it. Whether you’re in the market for a baselayer to keep you warm or flip flops to last longer than one season, here are six pieces of best-selling outdoor gear you can buy at REI.
OluKai 'Ohana Flip-Flops, $70
You can find flip-flops at Old Navy for just $.99. Will they last more than one season? Probably not. The best flip flops for your feet, and the planet, are OluKai’s best-selling Ohana Flip Flops. REI offers them for both women and men where they have 100+ reviews and a 4.8-star average rating and 4.5-star average rating, respectfully. Instead of plastic, it’s made of synthetic leather. It looks luxurious and nice enough to wear to a wedding. It’s also water-resistant, making it perfect for unexpected creek crossings. The Ohana is even comfortable enough to hike in. With its “anatomical compression-molded EVA midsoles with ICEVA drop-in footbeds'' you definitely won’t be flipping or flopping. Expect them to last at least five years, so make sure you pick a color you can live with for a while.
Icebreaker Baselayers, $35+
Being outside means making yourself vulnerable to the elements. To prepare for Mother Nature’s often unpredictable weather, invest in baselayers. Icebreaker, a New Zealand-based company specializing in merino wool outdoor gear, is my go-to. For years I’ve relied on its 100 percent merino wool jersey long-sleeved tops and leggings (on REI the leggings have a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 400 reviews). They keep me warm while hiking in the fall, skiing in the winter and cycling in the spring. I also swear by its chafe-free panties and comfy Siren bra – both of which are uber moisture-wicking. Whether I’m sweating on a hike or washing them on a multi-day backcountry camping trip, I know they’ll dry fast. Best of all, Icebreaker is all about animal welfare. It only sources wool from growers that meet its high standards for care. They’re so high they even extend to the sheep dogs!
Ruffwear Approach Dog Pack, $80
What’s great about hiking is it’s dog-friendly. What’s not great about hiking is packing stuff for both you and your pup. Fortunately, REI has a best-selling dog pack to distribute the weight. My Leonberger has worn the Ruffwear Approach Dog Pack while covering hundreds of miles in Montana. It comes in three sizes, S, M and L/XL. Since my dog is 140 pounds, I got the L/XL. It fits him comfortably, and its four pockets easily hold my down jacket, gloves, water bottles, his collapsible water dish, his leash, snacks, gloves and more. Granted if you have a smaller dog – and some happy reviewers say theirs only weigh about 10 pounds – it can’t carry as much. It comes in one color, Orange Poppy, but it’s the perfect hue for hunting season. If you’re not crazy about orange, try the Front Range pack. It’s also easy to adjust so it comfortably fits and has multiple places where you can connect a leash.
Merrell Hiking Boots, $100+
An ex-boyfriend introduced me to Merrell hiking boots one summer when we visited Glacier National Park. Our relationship didn’t last. But 10 years later I still have, and wear, the same pair! With the ankle support they provide, I feel almost invincible and have taken on some pretty crazy terrain. My particular boot isn’t made anymore, but the closest current model is the Moab 2 Waterproof ($135). Available for both men and women, it’s a best-seller and has a 4.5-star average rating from more than 400 reviews. Celebs like Keanu Reeves and Bradley Cooper are fans. Since REI has more than 40 different pairs of Merrell boots to choose from, take advantage of its How to Choose Hiking Boots guide. It walks you through basics like different styles, materials and supports.
Hydro Flask, $35
Since 60 percent of our body is water, it makes sense that water should be a must for any outdoor activity. But not all water bottles are created equal. The Tesla of water bottles is the Hydro Flask. Its patented TempShield™ double-wall vacuum insulation keeps water cold for hours. It also keeps beverages hot so you can use it as a thermos, too. Made of stainless steel, it looks sleek and is 100 percent BPA-free. Personally, I love that my Hydro Flask fits in my car’s cupholders since I drive from the city to the mountains to play. At REI the standard model – which has a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 1,000 reviews – comes in 10 colors. It also currently has two discontinued colors marked down to $21.
Fjallraven Pants, $150+
I don’t understand paying hundreds for distressed designer jeans. But I have no problem paying $225 for Fjallraven pants like my Keb Trousers. I bought mine in Iceland so I could survive a windy and rainy week in Reykjavik. Since then they’ve seen use in at least 10 countries. Like leggings, they’re stretchy. But unlike leggings, they have plenty of pockets, several points of ventilation and a flattering straight leg fit. They’d be a bigger best seller if the price point was lower. Still, the biggest selling point for me is the fabric. It’s so durable I could probably play volleyball in them and never wear out the reinforced knees. Are they expensive? Yes. Are they worth it? Let’s just say if I was stranded on a deserted island (or stuck on a summit in the Alps) and could only have one pair of pants with me I’d pick these. REI also offers Fjallraven pants for men.
