Travel Industry Celebrates Christmas in July With Special Savings
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff July 12, 2019
The travel industry is celebrating Christmas in July with holiday-style savings on trips for Christmas.
Enjoy savings on river cruises, adventures, beach vacations and more from top brands.
AmaWaterways
AmaWaterways is celebrating Christmas in July with triple savings for guests. Passengers booking one of 38 festive sailings along the Rhine and Danube rivers by August 31, 2019, will receive savings of $1,000 per person, a complimentary stateroom upgrade and a $50 onboard credit per person.
AdventureSmith Explorations
AdventureSmith Explorations is in the spirit of the holiday season, offering travelers who book reservations by July 31, 2019, for a December 2019 holiday cruise savings of up to $500 per person.
Azul Beach Resorts
Guests who book a beach vacation at one of Azul Beach Resorts’ properties by July 31, 2019, can save up to 50 percent and receive $300 in resort credits. Travel between now and December 21, 2019.
Golden Nugget Las Vegas
Golden Nugget Las Vegas is holding its Christmas in July mega-sale. The resort is offering 35 percent off stays Sunday-Thursday nights and 25 percent off Friday- and Saturday-night stays as well as a $10 daily Starbucks credit, Golden Value coupons for buffets, drinks and more and 40 percent off at the spa for those staying in August.
Book travel through July 25, 2019, and use code EB626.
Grand Circle Cruise Line
Grand Circle celebrates Christmas in July with savings on Christmas markets cruises. Travelers can save on select itineraries reserved now through July 29, 2019, for November-December 2019 departures of the company’s popular European river cruises on the Rhine, Danube and Seine rivers.
Travel Impressions
Travel Impressions is switching up the seasons, celebrating Christmas in July with holiday-style savings in the middle of the summer.
Through July 31, 2019, travel agents can book vacations at reduced rates for clients’ travel through the end of the year.
For more Features & Advice News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS