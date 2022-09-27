Travel Industry Celebrates World Tourism Day
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke September 27, 2022
Destinations and travel suppliers all around the world celebrated World Tourism Day on Tuesday, September 27.
The official event was held in Bali, Indonesia but the unique power of tourism was celebrated all around the globe.
Some places chose to use the day to reflect on how resilient their tourism industries have proven to be nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic while other companies celebrated by launching special travel deals.
This year's theme was #RethinkingTourism with the aim to generate debate around rethinking tourism for development, including education, jobs, tourism's impact on the planet and sustainable growth opportunities, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).
Today, we celebrate #WorldTourismDay!— WTTC (@WTTC) September 27, 2022
The #RethinkingTourism 2022 theme aims to inspire the debate around rethinking tourism for development, including education, jobs, tourism's impact on the planet and sustainable growth opportunities.
Learn more https://t.co/8BuHWhfSIu pic.twitter.com/uWMbY8Qmng
"On this World Tourism Day, St. Kitts is looking ahead. Our destination is 'Rethinking Tourism' and has established aggressive plans to reimagine our tourism product and continue driving a positive impact in the year ahead. With this, I am very confident about the future of our destination," Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, International Transport, Civil Aviation, Urban Development, Employment, and Labour for St. Kitts & Nevis, said in a statement.
"I am committed to making the destination the most sustainable in the region and improving the industry's economic impact. World Tourism Day is an opportunity to celebrate our achievements and the future's exciting opportunities. The tourism future for St. Kitts is very bright."
Here's a look at how some of the industry's other most notable players honored the sector on Tuesday.
Happy #WorldTourismDay!— Choose Chicago (@ChooseChicago) September 27, 2022
Travel is an integral part of Chicago, and every destination around the world. Today, we celebrate travel's role in powering economies, broadening horizons, and building meaningful connections.#ChicaGOandKNOW pic.twitter.com/P9uz9m3b2d
Happy #WorldTourismDay! From beautiful beaches, to wildlife, stunning scenery, fresh seafood, outdoor activities, and more, Hilton Head Island has everything you need for a perfect vacation!— Hilton Head Island (@hiltonheadsc) September 27, 2022
IG: lillygirlthegolden, kaylynstewart_, lowcountrydroner, weichertcp, & hifromhhi pic.twitter.com/VjzZcKmCzS
With an awe-inspiring history spanning thousands of years, it's no wonder people come from far and wide to see Stonehenge. #WorldTourismDay pic.twitter.com/82zeORcg0e— Stonehenge (@EH_Stonehenge) September 27, 2022
Sri Lanka is an island with an all-in-one experience, wouldn’t you agree? Explore this island destination with a fresh new perspective this year as we move into the concept of “Rethinking Tourism”.— Tourism Sri Lanka (@tourismlk) September 27, 2022
Celebrating World Tourism Day 2022!#SoSriLanka #ExploreSriLanka #VisitSriLanka pic.twitter.com/GMy7b5utz8
Happy #WorldTourismDay!— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) September 27, 2022
Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world, so of course, tourists travel here daily. @LVCVA #FunFacts:
-In 2021, 32.2M people visited
-There are 150,487 hotel rooms in the valley
-Economic impact on #Vegas' tourism industry is $60.6B pic.twitter.com/fOcfCiatrZ
Suppliers ranging from rail companies to cruise giants also took a moment to acknowledge the annual celebration of all things travel and tourism.
Spend #WorldTourismDay on tour of the Northeast! Head to Upstate New York for wine country tastes and color-changing leaves. pic.twitter.com/PTOHBJ789G— Amtrak (@Amtrak) September 27, 2022
Since our first ship disembarked, we've been reimagining #travel and raising the bar. Today, our 64 ships strive to deliver the best vacations responsibly, cruising to 1000+ destinations and partnering with local communities so guests have authentic experiences. #WorldTourismDay pic.twitter.com/m55GYPeToo— Royal Caribbean Group (@NewsfromRCgroup) September 27, 2022
Proud to be your gateway to the world. #WorldTourismDay #SceneAtBWI #MDOTscenes #TravelTuesday #airports pic.twitter.com/VHLQ50rfGd— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) September 27, 2022
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more Features & Advice News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS