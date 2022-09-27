Last updated: 03:22 PM ET, Tue September 27 2022

Travel Industry Celebrates World Tourism Day

Tourists in New York City
Tourists in New York City. (photo courtesy Maridav/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Destinations and travel suppliers all around the world celebrated World Tourism Day on Tuesday, September 27.

The official event was held in Bali, Indonesia but the unique power of tourism was celebrated all around the globe.

Some places chose to use the day to reflect on how resilient their tourism industries have proven to be nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic while other companies celebrated by launching special travel deals.

This year's theme was #RethinkingTourism with the aim to generate debate around rethinking tourism for development, including education, jobs, tourism's impact on the planet and sustainable growth opportunities, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

"On this World Tourism Day, St. Kitts is looking ahead. Our destination is 'Rethinking Tourism' and has established aggressive plans to reimagine our tourism product and continue driving a positive impact in the year ahead. With this, I am very confident about the future of our destination," Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, International Transport, Civil Aviation, Urban Development, Employment, and Labour for St. Kitts & Nevis, said in a statement.

"I am committed to making the destination the most sustainable in the region and improving the industry's economic impact. World Tourism Day is an opportunity to celebrate our achievements and the future's exciting opportunities. The tourism future for St. Kitts is very bright."

Here's a look at how some of the industry's other most notable players honored the sector on Tuesday.

Suppliers ranging from rail companies to cruise giants also took a moment to acknowledge the annual celebration of all things travel and tourism.

