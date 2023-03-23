Travel Talk: Where Can the Travel Industry Improve?
Features & Advice TravelPulse Staff March 22, 2023
While the travel industry has made strides in such critical areas as sustainability and initiatives around diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), plenty more remains to be done. In this episode of Travel Talk, leaders from throughout Northstar Travel Group discuss both how far the industry has come and where further efforts could be made.
The panelists discuss recent research on interest in sustainability in the leisure and meetings markets and the influence to make changes that corporate travel managers exert with their purchase power.
The group also discusses how demands from not only consumers but employees is driving greater efforts around both sustainability and DEI, and shifting expectations around diversity and accessibility when it comes to corporate events.
The panelists for this episode of Travel Talk include:
– Mary Pat Sullivan, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Northstar Travel Group, and the panel’s moderator
– Rebecca Tobin, Managing Editor, Travel Weekly
– Eric Bowman, Executive Editor, TravelPulse
– Kenneth Shapiro, Publisher/Editor in Chief, TravelAge West
– Jason Gewirtz, Vice President, Sports Division, Northstar Meetings Group; Executive Editor and Publisher, SportsTravel
– Elizabeth West, Editorial Director, BTN Group
– Loren Edelstein, Vice President, Content Director, Northstar Meetings Group
– Mitra Sorrells, Editor in Chief, PhocusWire
Watch the video above to learn more about the travel industry’s efforts in the areas of DEI and sustainability.
