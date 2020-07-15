Travel, Tourism Companies Shine in Latest Disability Equality Index
July 15, 2020
Several top companies in the travel and tourism industries were ranked on the Disability Equality Index’s (DEI) list for their level of disability workplace inclusion.
According to the DEI’s Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion list, major brands in the aviation, cruise, hotel and theme park industries all scored a perfect 100 in this year’s rankings.
Airlines such as American, Delta, Southwest and United all finished at the top of the list, while Royal Caribbean International was the only cruise line to reach a perfect score.
As for the hospitality industry, Choice Hotels International and Marriott International both achieved a score of 100. In addition, The Walt Disney Company made the list of inclusive workplaces.
“The best way to attract, retain and grow talent with disabilities is to create an accessible, inclusive workplace,” Disability:IN CEO Jill Houghton said. “This year’s top scoring Disability Equality Index companies are demonstrating their commitment to many of the numerous leading disability inclusion practices featured in the DEI, recognizing that there’s still room for improvement.”
“We are proud to have developed strong partnerships with corporate allies who are committed to advancing disability inclusion and equality across their businesses in the United States and around the world.” Houghton continued.
The research that goes into developing the DEI’s list found companies which offered inclusive working environments for employees with disabilities achieved an average of 28 percent higher revenue, 30 percent higher economic profit margins and twice as much net income as industry peers.
“We take tremendous pride in being an airline that cares for and welcomes people from all backgrounds,” American Airlines Chief Diversity Officer Ken Charles said. “In recent months, we’ve furthered that mission by taking deliberate steps to listen to our team members and chart a path to create an open, inclusive environment for everyone at American.”
“We know employing a diverse workforce allows us to better care for all of customers. We appreciate the recognition from DEI and look forward to continuing this important work long into the future,” Charles continued.
