Travelers Are Pushing Off Travel Plans for Several Months
Features & Advice U.S. Travel Association Janeen Christoff April 23, 2020
The coronavirus outbreak has put the brakes on travel but Americans are still dreaming of vacations. However, slowing the spread of the coronavirus is key for plans to resume again travelers say.
The Travel Intentions Pulse Survey (TIPS) survey, commissioned by the U.S. Travel Association, found that travel intent during the upcoming six months continues to decline.
Las Vegas Workers at Odds With Mayor on Reopening the CityDestination & Tourism
G Adventures Updates Tour Suspension DatesTour Operator
US Travel Announces New City, Dates for IPW 2021Travel Agent
Almost Half of Americans Have Canceled Their Summer 2020...Features & Advice
The intent to travel for leisure vacations has fallen to 31 percent and the intent to travel for business is down to 21 percent.
Americans’ willingness to take a trip both domestically and internationally hinges on the slowing of the spread of COVID-19 and the reduction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisories.
The second wave of the survey found that six in 10 travelers canceled a planned vacation and one in three have postponed a trip with the hope that they can reschedule later in the year.
Attractive travel deals for future trips are no longer as appealing. The research found that bookings fell nine percentage points from the first wave of the survey to the second wave, suggesting that concerns about safety take precedence over attractive prices.
While interest in planning travel has waned, Americans are still dreaming of vacations. More than half of respondents said that they would be eager to travel for leisure once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Four in 10 said that they will likely travel by plane, while one in three respondents said they’d likely take a vacation closer to home, which aligns with several other studies. Younger travelers will likely return to vacationing sooner than other groups.
Business travelers were also asked about their plans. One-third of those who regularly travel for business said that they are less likely to travel or business or leisure during the next six months, however, one in four business travelers expects to attend an off-site business meeting or conference during the next six months.
For more information on U.S. Travel Association, United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS