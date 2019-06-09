Treat Dad to a Trip for Father’s Day
Looking for a great way to honor a hard-working father out there? Consider treating him to a trip this father’s day by taking advantage of one of these great adventures for dad.
American Highlights With Trafalgar
This eight-day tour from Trafalgar is ideal for history-loving dads and will make this year a Father’s Day to remember. Beginning in the nation’s capital, dads will get an in-depth look at American history, from colonial towns to battlefields.
The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Charlotte
For Father’s Day, the Ballantyne in Charlotte, North Carolina will feature four special stations throughout their award-winning golf course, where golfers can indulge in complimentary local craft beers, special blend whiskeys and a selection of cigars.
Big Five Tours and Expeditions
Big Five Tours and Expeditions launched its inaugural “Kid’s Kouncil-approved” travel itinerary, and it’s the perfect gift for dad this Father’s Day. The 13-day India itinerary highlights conservation efforts in Panna National Park, a visit to Elephant Conservation and Care Centre in Agra and more.
Carton House
Carton House is inviting kids to treat dad to an Irish retreat at Carton House located in the Kildare countryside just a 25-minute drive from Dublin. The Carriage House hosts a jazz-themed outdoor BBQ on the deck every Sunday, June through August—perfect timing for Father’s Day celebrations.
The Daytona
When dad has just a few days to spare, there’s no better place to experience a classic all-American vacation than at the Daytona with the NASCAR Rookie Experience package.
Half Moon
For Father’s Day, Half Moon is featuring a Golf Your Way package, offering unlimited golf. Stay a minimum of three nights and enjoy 15 percent off best available rates, unlimited rounds of golf on the resort’s Robert Trent Jones Sr. 18-hole par-72 championship course and the added option to play the White Witch and Cinnamon Hill courses. Roundtrip airport shuttle transfer is included.
Hotel Commonwealth Red Sox Packages
Surprise dad with a baseball meet and greet and more at Hotel Commonwealth in Boston. The Knuckle Sandwiches - A Date with the Great Tim Wakefield package includes lunch with #49 and more. There are also Red Sox game packages as well as the Royal Rivalry package with tickets to the Yankees vs. Red Sox London event.
Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort
Give dad the ultimate Father’s Day trip that is sure to keep him feeling adventurous. Pay for five nights or more at the Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort and receive one free night at Jean-Michel Cousteau. The package includes a meet and greet by the hotel’s host at the domestic terminal, a la carte meals, Wi-Fi access, resort activities and more.
Topnotch Resort
Treat dad to a weekend at Topnotch Resort in Stowe, Vermont. Dads can enjoy a massage and the Topnotch Brewery + Spirits Tour, visit the Topnotch Tennis Center, go fly fishing, mountain biking, canoeing, kayaking, whitewater rafting, ATV touring and more.
Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa
Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa, occupying the largest stretch of the famed Seven Mile Beach, invites fathers to indulge in some well-deserved pampering this Father’s Day at Hibiscus Spa. Dads will delight in the Gentlemen’s Facial.
The Wigwam
The Wigwam resort in Arizona invites guests to elevate the Father’s Day celebration with the 90th Anniversary Summer Promotion offering $90 room nights with the promo code 90SumPR.
