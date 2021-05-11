TripAdvisor Forced To Apologize for Insensitive Review of Auschwitz
Features & Advice Rich Thomaselli May 11, 2021
TripAdvisor, the travel website known for its user-driven online reviews, has been forced to apologize for an insensitive review of the Auschwitz Museum in Poland.
The reviewer who posted about the former Nazi concentration camp, one of the most horrific and somber sites in the world, wrote that they went to Auschwitz to “test the (gas) chamber” and called the museum “fun for the family.”
The travel website initially said the review complied with its submission guidelines but later backed down after the museum asked TripAdvisor to reconsider.
TripAdvisor officials relented and removed the review and banned the author.
More than one million people, most of them Jews, were killed at Auschwitz by the Nazis during World War II. More than six million Jews were killed during the Holocaust after Hitler came to power in Germany in 1933.
TripAdvisor said it uses “a blend of technology and people” in reviewing posts, and that in this case “our initial screening failed to identify this review as promoting intolerance.”
“Through our escalation process, this review was removed,” the company said. “We always aim to get it right the first time and we apologize to the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum, the Jewish community at large, and all communities and individuals affected by this initial miss.”
