Unique Travel Accessories Displayed at 2020's Travel Goods Conference
Features & Advice Lark Ellen Gould March 10, 2020
Travel goods, an estimated $31 billion business, is an ever-expanding melting pot of ideas specifically aimed at making the unpredictable and the uncomfortable task of traveling much more pleasant wherever possible.
To that end, this year’s Travel Goods conference in New Orleans did not disappoint.
The gathering brings in companies, start-ups, solo inventors and mom & pop businesses from all over the world who hope to find promoters and distributors for their goods within a retail environment that is fast disappearing with the advent of online commerce.
This year, there were no shortages of travel pillows, newfangled bags and rollies, totes, eye masks and airline seat comforters on view solving all manner of problems that were never otherwise problems.
However, like tasting chocolate for the first time, many of the items this year proved to be as delicious as they looked, if not must-have items for those long journeys ahead. Here are some of our non-luggage favorites.
Versillo Travel Pillow: As travel pillows go, this one hit the mark. We have tried them all—bean-shaped slings, soft foldable huggable tubes, dual pillows that fan out like a toilet seat, a seat stick that you slide behind your back and then attach to your forehead with a ribbon. This category accepts all comers and most of those are goners by the time the next show rolls around.
Versillo, however, is a sleeper that is bound to see activity. The item comes as a soft blue pillow with a section that folds up. The simple idea was conceived by an eight-year-old girl trying to turn an unwieldy three-pronged pillow into a usable object. She simply turned a stuffed prong into the shape of a rude finger sign and voilà! Suddenly, a pillow design became a prop for an iPad or a soft lumbar support, whether using on an airplane, at a desk or in bed. Quick use on a domestic three-hour flight showed it to be just the thing for added back support, an added seat cushion, soft armrest and needed neck support. It comes in comely royal blue and costs $19.95 on Versillo.com.
Zhampagge All in One Organizer: Not every trip requires a suitcase. For those who want to scale down and carry just a few things for an overnight or special engagement, this silky organizer with an unlikely name can be worn like a purse, weighs very little and keeps all packed items wrinkle-free and in their right places.
The Zhampagge is a two-sided flat item that expands to a 14” by 21” and can work as a flat organizer or can be folded for use as a crossbody purse. Ten intelligently considered pockets hold toiletry, shoes, shirts and pants, tech devices and chargers, notebooks and pill cases and can be placed flat atop contents in a suitcase for quick access, or worn with ease with included straps.
On arrival at the accommodations, the Zhampagge can be hung on a rack, chair or in a closet. The bag can be thrown into the washing machine for cleaning. The polyester blend is waterproof for a convenient answer to the storage of soiled clothing, liquid containers or bathing suits while traveling. The Zhampagge comes in six colors and retails for $99 at Zhampagge.com.
Elios GPS Power Bank: Some of us are prone to losing things: luggage, wallets, ourselves, etc. Elios GPS Power Bank is the antidote for all that and even includes power for when we lose juice. Much more than a GPS tracker or a power bank, the item is set up as other trackers—an app and Bluetooth platform that connects devices to a smartphone. And that is where the similarities stop.
The Dragonfly power bank fits inside luggage and charges phones and other devices at a fast clip. Then it also communicates with GPS tracking chips—tile-shaped items called Crickets that are no larger than a silver dollar and can easily slip into bags, wallets, dog collars, children’s belts, vehicles or anything that could go missing. Tracking is in real-time with the exact address, travel history, speed of travel and other details easily discerned.
However, often we do not realize we are losing things until they are already long gone, so Elios has set up a movement alarm that alerts the owner when an object has been moved a certain distance or when the owner and the object have parted by a predetermined distance. Owners can pre-place a geo-fence and get an alert when an object has moved beyond a certain boundary.
For hikers, wanderers and valuable CEOs, the trackers can be set up with SOS panic alerts. For instance, a hiker who wanders too far can take the Elios chip and push the panic button that will alert a pre-programmed list of law enforcement authorities or friends of their exact location. Users can send an email with a link to a secured interactive map of their whereabouts and have a GPS trail showing their path and speed of travel. For products and prices visit MyElios.com.
Pang Wangle Bug Repellant Wear: This is another one of those head-slapping concepts that should have shown up a long time ago. The items are simple: looping neck scarves and shawls that are infused with military-grade insect shield. Biting insects head elsewhere and the non-toxic, odorless protection lasts for some 70 washes. Great for safaris in Africa where bug bites matter, for walkabouts in Northern Australia where the mossies make it clear who rules, and for those sunsets in Costa Rica that can be enjoined itch-free. Wraps come in sand, burnt sienna, black and powder blue for $58. PangWangle.com.
SeatDreamz: This handy sleep mask has an added function beyond blocking out light. The sturdy soft flannel eye protector comes with a flexible strap that allows the wearer to affix the mask around the seat’s headrest to keep the head from bobbing. No more waking up in a seat neighbor’s chest or diving into a deep sleep only to be jolted out of it by your falling noggin. The mask comes with a case containing added pockets for glasses and other losable items and can be attached to the person or to a purse for added security. Price is $29.99 on SeatDreamzzz.com.
Fuse: For anyone who has ever wrestled with an ever-burgeoning collection of snaking cords, Fuse may provide some answers. Like many of this show’s exhibitors, Fuses CEO is an inventor at heart who identified a problem during a moment of travel and then spent the next two years designing and perfecting a patent to take that problem away.
Fuse does just that with a growing collection of designs meant as wrap-around solutions to cords. The designs are used to simplify cord carriage and provide easy access to the right cord all the while keeping those wires in check and out of danger of getting entangled with other cords and everything else in proximity. This author’s favorite: the sidewinder watch carrier that allows for wrapping the lengthy and unwieldy iWatch cord on a reel upon which the watch can rest while charging without causing a wire trap for nearby loose items. The item runs $8.99 on FuseReel.com.
And not forgetting...
Spectraspray. Oral sprays are not new to the travel comfort space. They offer all the benefits of a range of vitamins and plant supplements and absorb into the body much faster than pills, edibles or lotions.
Spectraspray takes that concept to another level, offering a carry-it-with-you CBD spray. The formula in pure isolate form does not register for THC, although CBD products that contain no more than 0.3% THC are legal under the Farm Bill of 2018. THC is the component in marijuana that produces the “high.”
The Spectraspray CBD kit can be carried through security and can be used for calming, pain relief, sleep, focus, anxiety relief and washing windows. Non-CBD lifestyle kits use processed organic components such as B-12 and Valerian root to address jet-lag, workout energy, sleep and all that ails in convenient, purse-ready containers for around $19.95 each. Spectraspray.com.
