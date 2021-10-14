US Travel Will Host First Future of Travel Mobility Summit
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff October 14, 2021
The U.S. Travel Association will host the first ever Future of Travel Mobility Summit.
The one-day event will welcome transportation, technology and government leaders at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C. to explore issues that will be front and center over the coming decade, including topics such as sustainable travel, seamless and secure travel, innovation and emerging trends.
Key sessions will include “The Green American Road Trip,” “From Curbside to Cruising Altitude,” and “Connecting Cities in Minutes With Hyperloop.”
Confirmed speakers at the event include Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation; Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member, Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works; U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Member, House Committee on Energy and Commerce; U.S. Representative John Katko (R-NY), Ranking Member, House Committee on Homeland Security; Austin Brown, Senior Director for Transportation Emissions, White House Office of Domestic Climate Policy; Ed Bastian, CEO, Delta Air Lines; and more.
“Our eyes are on the future, where U.S. technologies and advancements promise a new day for travel, mobility, sustainability and infrastructure,” said Roger Dow, President and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association.
The association is focused on how to emerge from the pandemic smarter and stronger than ever.
“We have an opportunity—by bringing travel, transportation and business leaders together with government officials—to advance meaningful policies critical to the economic growth of our industry,” said U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes. “By investing in mobility today, America’s travel industry is preparing to emerge from the pandemic much stronger than before, positioned for innovation and sustainable growth.”
In-person attendance is available but limited; please email for information. The event will also be available via livestream. Please register here for a link.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Experience Italy's Marquee Destinations Like Never Before With VRetreats
For more information on Washington DC
For more Features & Advice News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS