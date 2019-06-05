WATCH: Mark Murphy on Dominican Republic Tragedies, New Cuba Travel Restrictions
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke June 05, 2019
Travel expert Mark Murphy appeared on Fox 29 Philadelphia Wednesday morning to discuss some of the recent headlines impacting the world of travel, including mysterious deaths and other troubling incidents involving American tourists in the Dominican Republic.
"The State Department put out a Level 2 advisory [for the Dominican Republic], raising it from Level 1. But pretty much most of the world is on a Level 2. Literally, parts of Philadelphia would be that," said Murphy.
Travel Experts React to Trump Administration's New Cuba...Features & Advice
New Cuba Travel Restrictions Imposed by Trump AdministrationImpacting Travel
Trump Administration Cuba Restrictions May Scuttle Cruise Ship...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
"Level 2 basically means exercise caution. Don't wear expensive jewelry, don't wander around. A lot of these places are great destinations because they've got great beaches, etc. But, take Punta Cana, it's behind a security gate and it's patrolled so if you leave that area and go out on your own to hang out in a local area, you're putting yourself at risk."
Later, the TravelPulse founder and CEO chimed in on the new Cuba travel restrictions imposed by the Trump administration this week.
"I understand the geopolitical reason that they're trying to put pressure on Cuba to get out of Venezuela but they're affecting thousands of people who have planned, in some cases for years, to go on this great experience," he added. "They're already redirecting the cruise itineraries. But a lot of people will book that cruise ship and that itinerary because it's Cuba so it just stinks."
You can watch Murphy's appearance on Fox 29 Philadelphia in its entirety below:
For more information on Dominican Republic, Cuba
For more Features & Advice News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS