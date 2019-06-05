Last updated: 01:47 PM ET, Wed June 05 2019

WATCH: Mark Murphy on Dominican Republic Tragedies, New Cuba Travel Restrictions

Features & Advice Patrick Clarke June 05, 2019

Mark Murphy, Fox 29 Philadelphia
PHOTO: Mark Murphy on Fox 29 Philadelphia. (photo via travAlliancemedia)

Travel expert Mark Murphy appeared on Fox 29 Philadelphia Wednesday morning to discuss some of the recent headlines impacting the world of travel, including mysterious deaths and other troubling incidents involving American tourists in the Dominican Republic.

"The State Department put out a Level 2 advisory [for the Dominican Republic], raising it from Level 1. But pretty much most of the world is on a Level 2. Literally, parts of Philadelphia would be that," said Murphy.

Trending Now
Navigating Cuba
Norwegian Cruise Line ship in Havana

Travel Experts React to Trump Administration's New Cuba...

Features & Advice
Old Havana downtown Street - Havana, Cuba (Photo via diegograndi / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

New Cuba Travel Restrictions Imposed by Trump Administration

Impacting Travel
Driving down the Malecon in Havana, Cuba

More Hotels Are Coming to Cuba, Including the First LGBTQ Hotel

Hotel & Resort
Norwegian Cruise Line ship in Havana

Trump Administration Cuba Restrictions May Scuttle Cruise Ship...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

"Level 2 basically means exercise caution. Don't wear expensive jewelry, don't wander around. A lot of these places are great destinations because they've got great beaches, etc. But, take Punta Cana, it's behind a security gate and it's patrolled so if you leave that area and go out on your own to hang out in a local area, you're putting yourself at risk."

Later, the TravelPulse founder and CEO chimed in on the new Cuba travel restrictions imposed by the Trump administration this week.

"I understand the geopolitical reason that they're trying to put pressure on Cuba to get out of Venezuela but they're affecting thousands of people who have planned, in some cases for years, to go on this great experience," he added. "They're already redirecting the cruise itineraries. But a lot of people will book that cruise ship and that itinerary because it's Cuba so it just stinks."

You can watch Murphy's appearance on Fox 29 Philadelphia in its entirety below:

For more information on Dominican Republic, Cuba

For more Features & Advice News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Roger Dow, President & CEO, U.S. Travel Association

US Is Losing Market Share In Attracting International Visitors

New Study Sheds Light on Global Summer Vacation Trends

21-Year-Old Becomes Youngest to Travel to Every Country in the World

Brand USA Crucial to US Economy

RV Industry has Billion Dollar Impact on US Economy

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS