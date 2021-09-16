What Happens If You Get COVID-19 While Abroad?
September 16, 2021
When planning international travel, travel restrictions, entry requirements and adhering to each destination’s different COVID-19 mandates aren’t the only things to consider. What happens if someone in your travel group gets COVID-19 while abroad should also be top of mind.
The Delta variant is causing more individuals, including fully vaccinated ones, to test positive and even become symptomatic with COVID-19 while abroad. An article from The New York Times details several travelers’ personal experiences having to quarantine abroad for ten to fourteen days at a time.
Planning for this possibility, while definitely not fun, should be a crucial step to any international travel plan.
First, it’s important to consider where you’ll be going and how you’ll be traveling. If you’ll be taking a cruise, what is the cruise line’s protocol for when someone tests positive? Royal Caribbean, for example, has a plan to isolate individuals who test positive while onboard. The cruise ship’s medical facility will make routine telehealth visits while the individuals recover or until the cruise ends.
If you’ll be traveling to an all-inclusive resort somewhere in the Caribbean or Mexico, it’s also important to consider the resort’s protocols and plan accordingly. Sandals and Beaches resorts now offer to cover all COVID-19-related travel expenses, including up to 14 days of quarantine. If you are unvaccinated or worried about testing positive when you take the mandatory COVID-19 test required to reenter the U.S., perhaps choose a resort that offers a policy that covers the cost of an extended stay.
Lastly, if you’ll be traveling abroad, make sure to read up on each country’s entry and exit requirements. All countries have quarantine protocols, but some include a quarantine period at your own expense. Quarantine periods differ by country, too.
A helpful resource when planning any international travel is the Department of State’s website. There, you’ll find country-by-country guides for both entry and exit requirements, as well as health and safety alerts, contact information for the nearest embassy and more.
Travel agents can also be great resources for you. As travel experts, they can help navigate the sometimes twisty language in travel insurance policies and provide you with more resources to give you the confidence you need to travel safely.
Dia Adams, Travel Expert of Forbes Advisor, has created a list of questions for you and your travel group to consider when planning international travel:
- How do I get a COVID-19 test at my destination?
Adams’ tip: “Have a plan for testing. Your hotel concierge or vacation rental owner should be able to help you. If they can’t, make sure you get the information before leaving.”
- What do I do if I get sick?
Adams’ tip: “Stick to destinations that have medical facilities that you could be comfortable being treated in. Most major tourist spots have some English-speaking doctors.”
- Where will I stay if I have to quarantine and can I afford it?
Adams’ tip: “Consider travel insurance that not only has cancellation insurance, but specific COVID-19 protections that include the cost of quarantine.”
- Can my job or school responsibilities wait if I get quarantined?
“Make sure you have a plan b (and maybe a plan c) on the off chance that someone in your group tests positive. Maybe take your laptop with you in case you have to work or check out what the remote learning options would be for your kids if you have to quarantine.”
“In the exuberance international travel provides also comes extra responsibility. It is possible to travel successfully and the chances are high you won’t need this advice. But, you will probably travel easier having a plan in your pocket,” added Adams.
Traveling internationally is possible, and it can also be safe, as long as you plan ahead, take the proper precautions and follow the rules of whichever country you visit.
