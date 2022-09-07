Which Countries Have the Safest Drinking Water for Tourists?
Features & Advice Rich Thomaselli September 07, 2022
You’re a true traveler if you are familiar with the phrase Montezuma’s Revenge, a euphemism used to warn tourists of the possible – how shall we put this? – digestive side effects of drinking tap water or eating certain foods in some countries.
Gamble with your hydration no more.
To find out which countries have drinkable tap water for tourists, The Family Vacation Guide looked at CDC data to reveal which tourist destinations are given the green light on their tap water for tourists to drink.
The emphasis is on tourists. The Family Vacation Guide noted that it’s important to remember that neither the safe or unsafe list means that water in a country is unsafe or polluted for locals. It is just advice or recommendations that tourists’ bodies will not be adapted to the water in the area and should stick to bottled water.
There were 193 countries included in the data. Surprisingly, only 53 countries were deemed to have safe tap water to drink. Places on the list include the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Canada, Chile, Singapore, and many more.
By comparison, there were 160 countries where it is not safe to drink the water as a tourist. Some of the most surprising locations include The Bahamas, China, The Canary Islands and The Maldives.
Check out both lists of safe and unsafe tap water.
