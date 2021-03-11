Win Free Flights for a Year by Downloading This App
Features & Advice Laurie Baratti March 11, 2021
On the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 being officially declared a pandemic, many of us are reflecting on the travels we’ve missed out on—with vacations canceled, and family and friends kept apart by community lockdowns and travel restrictions. And, we’re wondering what lies ahead, how much longer we might be living in this so-called “new normal” in which straying too far from home isn’t really an option.
But, vaccine rollouts have brought new hope that we’ll be able to safely resume many pre-pandemic activities in the not-too-distant future, including flying on planes. Confident in air travel’s resurgence, App in the Air (AITA) is giving one lucky winner one year of free flights, bookable through the app's ‘Let’s Take Back Your Year’ sweepstakes.
App in the Air enables users to plan, book, track and manage their flights and hotel bookings all in one place, earning its billing as “Your Personal Travel Assistant”. According to Travel + Leisure, it’s one of the first apps to enable direct bookings with participating hotels and airlines, including American Airlines, United, Southwest and others. It offers such convenient features as real-time notifications, auto check-in and an AR baggage scanner.
Its AI-driven search tool, along with a direct connection to airlines and accommodations, is able to find the best options to match users’ personal preferences. It can even come up with the most eco-friendly flights and provides travelers with opportunities to offset the carbon impact of their previous flights. Another of the company’s eco-initiatives is its continued pledge to plant one tree for every flight booked through the app.
AITA noted that its community of frequent flyers flew just 5.4 billion miles in 2020, compared to 17 billion miles in 2019, and wants to help people get back into the air.
“With a year of free flights, you can cross off enough bucket list destinations to make up for this dark year on the ground,” AITA wrote in its announcement. All you have to do to enter the contest is download the app, create your AITA account and fill out an entry form on the sweepstakes’ landing page.
To earn a bonus entry, contestants can share a photo or video on Instagram or Facebook, tagging @appintheair and explaining how they would use a year’s worth of free flights to make up for lost travel time.
For more information, visit appintheair.mobi.
