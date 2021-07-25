Last updated: 06:33 PM ET, Sun July 25 2021

Woman Who’s Hauled Off Her Flight Goes on Homophobic Rant

Features & Advice American Airlines Laurie Baratti July 25, 2021

Unruly passenger Kelci Cashman, who was removed from an American Airlines flight.
Unruly passenger Kelci Cashman, who was removed from an American Airlines flight. (image via YouTube/Paddle Your Own Kanoo)

In yet another bizarre incident showcasing unruly airline passenger behavior, American Airlines flight attendants last week were obliged to eject from the cabin a woman who was caught on video spewing homophobic slurs at her fellow flyers.

The Texas woman, later identified as Kelci Cashman, had boarded an American Airlines flight headed from Dallas to Orlando, but she and her party, which appears to include two young children, were escorted off the plane prior to takeoff for failing to comply with the federal mask mandate. But, that’s not the part that caught media attention.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Naughty Passengers
Airport security escorting a man off of an airplane

Report: There Is Little Prosecution of Unruly Airline Passengers

United Airlines plane taking off.

Airplane Prank Deemed a Threat Forces Flight Delay

COVID-19 Coronavirus test tubes.

Man With COVID Impersonates Wife to Board Flight

handcuffs, arrest, police

FAA Reports Dozens of Unruly Passenger Incidents in Last Week

No one seems to know what set off Cashman’s tirade, but someone recorded a snippet of her ranting on unrelated subjects and yelling homophobic slurs at fellow passengers as she was exiting the aircraft.

Evidently in the middle of an argument with another passenger over who-knows-what, the erstwhile real estate agent can be heard shouting things like, “F***ing faggots! You corrupted Disney!”

There are few audible responses from other passengers, including a “Bye, Felicia” and someone saying “cover your mouth!”.

One cabin occupant who jumped in said, “I’m in a lesbian marriage and I fought for this country. Please get off this plane.”

Cashman comes back with, “You think I talk to my kids about same-sex marriage. No, we don’t talk about that. But, if we all want to talk about it, let’s talk about it.”

From off-camera, a man can be heard telling her, “No one wants to listen to your bigotry. Get off the plane.”

A flight attendant arrives to take hold of Cashman’s arm and lead her off the plane, eliciting a burst of cheering and applause from fellow flyers. Police were reportedly there to meet her on the jet bridge, but it’s unclear whether she was afterward detained.

An American Airlines spokesperson provided Live and Let’s Fly with a statement when asked to comment on the incident: “We expect our customers to comply with our policies when they choose to travel with us, and we take action when that is not the case. Harassment of any kind will not be tolerated and we thank our team members for their professionalism.”

For more information on American Airlines, Dallas, Orlando

For more Features & Advice News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Family on vacation in Yellowstone, Yellowstone National Park

Tips for Planning the Best National Park Vacation

Safety Regulators Warn How Vacation Rentals Can Prove Deadly to Children

Study Shows Americans Returning To Live Entertainment

Study Finds Americans Opting for More, Shorter Summer Trips

Safe Travel Pathways Seeks To Create Trust-Based Health Information Platform

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS