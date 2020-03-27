World's First Virtual Coffee Festival Coming This Weekend
Features & Advice Laurie Baratti March 27, 2020
COVID-19-prompted stay-at-home orders and community lockdowns are robbing caffeine junkies everywhere of the daily pleasure of visiting their favorite coffeehouses and cafés. Of all the everyday rituals interrupted by the coronavirus, being denied your daily trip to Starbucks, etc. might be among the hardest to bear.
Living in the new normal, those who now find themselves forced to brew their own cuppa might develop a new appreciation for the processes that go into preparing that liquid pick-me-up that we all take for granted.
Equally disappointed at present are the epicures who would normally be gearing up for events like the London Coffee Festival, celebrating the finest gourmet beans and blends, coffee paraphernalia, brewing methods and educational presentations from world-class baristas. But, like most social gatherings, these have all been canceled or postponed in an effort to curb transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Instead, the coffee-enthusiast community can now sign up to participate in the world’s first Virtual Coffee Festival, as Time Out discovered. So, budding aficionados and java connoisseurs alike can still share their love of coffee culture, gain unique insight into the industry and learn leading methods from world-class experts, while maintaining social distancing.
Five inspirational industry professionals will cover coffee-centric topics and provide interactive workshops that viewers can participate in from home. Author Ronny Billemon will provide ways to use water for brewing outstanding coffee; Joe McTaggart will teach top-notch bean-grinding skills; expert roaster Talor Browne will explain how to source the best coffee; Swedish Barista Champion Matt Winton will share on how to become a pro at home coffee-brewing and Dutch Barista Champion Wendelien van Bunnik will demonstrate Aeropress brewing.
The Virtual Coffee Festival will be broadcast live from Amsterdam via YouTube and Facebook channels to a global audience on Sunday, March 29, 2020, from 7:00 - 11:30 a.m. EST. While it’s technically a free online event, participants are asked to make a small donation, with all proceeds going to Doctors Without Borders to support the healthcare workers who’re on the front lines fighting against the coronavirus.
For more information, visit virtualcoffeefestival.com/signup.
