WOW What a Night! A Full List of 2022 Readers' Choice Awards Winners
Wow. What a night. What an event to welcome back our industry.
Last night we held our 2022 Readers' Choice Awards where the who's who of travel gathered - finally - to reconnect and celebrate all that is us. Alan Frew of Glass Tiger, played hits we all know and love, the Food Dudes catered our meals and all 300 of us had a blast in downtown Toronto at SteamWhistle Brewery.
So without further ado, here is the list of winners! Congratulations to all winners and nominees on a spectacular year!
Airline of the Year: Air Canada
Best Groups Department: Sunwing
Best All-Inclusive, Food & Beverage Resort Group: AMResorts
Best Health and Safety Protocols/ Cruises: Royal Caribean International
Best tour operator, coaches: Trafalgar
Best Airline Consolidator: Travelbrands
Best Call Center: Sunwing
Best Call Center, Cruises: Royal Caribbean International
Best Tourist Board: Jamaica Tourism Board
Best insurance provider: Manulife
Best Technology Provider: SoftVoyage
Airline of the Year, Leisure: Westjet
Adventure Tour Operator of the Year: G Adventures
Best tour operator: Australia/Pacific: Goway
Best River Cruise Company: Ama Waterways
Best Cruise Line, Small Navies: Regent Seven Seas
Best health and safety protocols, hotel: Sandals Resorts
Best health and safety protocols, airline: Air Canada
Best Reservations Department: Sunwing
Best All-Inclusive Hotel Chain - Customer Service: Royalton
Best All-Inclusive Hotel Chain: Royalton
Tour Operator of the Year - Vacation Package: Sunwing Vacations
Cruise Line of the Year, Large Ships: Royal Caribbean International
Leisure airline: WestJet
Social Media Personality of the Year: Sabrina Greca
Best Advisor Assistance Program: Travelbrands
Most Influential Personality During the Pandemic: Wendy Paradis
