WOW What a Night! A Full List of 2022 Readers' Choice Awards Winners

RCAwards 2022
Wow. What a night. What an event to welcome back our industry.

Last night we held our 2022 Readers' Choice Awards where the who's who of travel gathered - finally - to reconnect and celebrate all that is us. Alan Frew of Glass Tiger, played hits we all know and love, the Food Dudes catered our meals and all 300 of us had a blast in downtown Toronto at SteamWhistle Brewery.

So without further ado, here is the list of winners! Congratulations to all winners and nominees on a spectacular year!

Airline of the Year: Air Canada

Best Groups Department: Sunwing

Best All-Inclusive, Food & Beverage Resort Group: AMResorts

Best Health and Safety Protocols/ Cruises: Royal Caribean International

Best tour operator, coaches: Trafalgar

Best Airline Consolidator: Travelbrands

Best Call Center: Sunwing

Best Call Center, Cruises: Royal Caribbean International

Best Tourist Board: Jamaica Tourism Board

Best insurance provider: Manulife

Best Technology Provider: SoftVoyage

Airline of the Year, Leisure: Westjet

Adventure Tour Operator of the Year: G Adventures

Best tour operator: Australia/Pacific: Goway

Best River Cruise Company: Ama Waterways

Best Cruise Line, Small Navies: Regent Seven Seas

Best health and safety protocols, hotel: Sandals Resorts

Best health and safety protocols, airline: Air Canada

Best Reservations Department: Sunwing

Best All-Inclusive Hotel Chain - Customer Service: Royalton

Best All-Inclusive Hotel Chain: Royalton

Tour Operator of the Year - Vacation Package: Sunwing Vacations

Cruise Line of the Year, Large Ships: Royal Caribbean International

Leisure airline: WestJet

Social Media Personality of the Year: Sabrina Greca

Best Advisor Assistance Program: Travelbrands

Most Influential Personality During the Pandemic: Wendy Paradis

