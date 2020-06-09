You Could Earn $1,000 by Virtually Visiting Worldwide Destinations
June 09, 2020
Though the U.S. is beginning to open itself domestically for business and, potentially, some travel, the majority of us remain largely stuck at home while COVID-19 lockdowns are still loosening. Like most folks, you may spend a lot of time daydreaming about where you’ll go once travel restrictions are lifted, and it’s to see possible and experience the wide world again.
To help keep everyone from going completely stir-crazy, many international destinations and points of interest—including national parks, museums, cultural attractions, historic sites, etc.—have “gone virtual”, offering at-home viewers at lease some ability to live vicariously through their computer screens.
This notion inspired Upgraded Points to create a unique contest where entrants can apply for a job opening as a “Virtual Vacationer”, Travel + Leisure uncovered. The winner will be tasked with “visiting” ten global destinations via virtual tours that are available online (to be chosen from among an extensive list supplied by Upgraded Points) and then writing up a review on each one.
Upgraded Points describes its ideal applicant as having “a healthy amount of wanderlust”—essentially a love of travel and culture, as well as a passion for art, exploration and adventure—plus excellent attention to detail, and the ability and availability to take ten virtual tours within a month’s time.
“People are getting very creative about how they stave off cabin fever,” the company writes on its website. “One way that museums, theme parks, and other businesses are helping to keep people sane is by creating virtual tours that can give people a break from reality and help them scratch that travel itch.”
“We’re looking for someone to help us determine which of these virtual tours are the best ways to escape our quarantine cabin fever,” Upgraded Points explains online. “We’ll be enlisting someone to take 10 virtual tours, review their best features, and pick one as their dream destination once it’s safe to travel again. In return, we’ll be awarding the person $1,000 in cash that can be put towards their dream trip,” if they so choose.
Interested applicants can complete an online form through June 30, 2020, explaining why they’re the perfect person to fill the role, and the selected candidate will be notified within three days of the submissions closing date. Only United States citizens or permanent residents, ages eighteen and over, are eligible to participate. Applicants will also need to maintain active social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.
