Young Travelers Have Big Impact on Cruises, Package Travel and Travel Agent Bookings
Features & Advice Mia Taylor October 08, 2019
The fact that young travelers are a force to be reckoned with is not exactly new news.
But the just-released ABTA Holiday Habits report reveals just how much impact this demographic has on the travel industry, according to an article in TTG Media.
The report, which was released at the Travel Convention in Tokyo, showed that more than half of people (51 percent) took an overseas holiday package this year, which is an increase of two percent over last year. But more notably, there was a 13 percent increase among 18 to 24-year-old travelers participating in overseas package trips, which translates into 53 percent of young travelers booking such an experience in 2018.
This demographic is also throwing its support behind travel agents. Of the customers who use travel agents, 18- to 24-year-olds are now the most likely to book with an agent, according to the study. That’s an eight percent increase over 2018. That’s a particularly interesting increase given that overall, agent bookings dropped from 15 percent to 12 percent, according to the report.
“It’s exciting to see the generation of digital natives increasingly realizing the benefits of using the experience and expertise of travel professionals and booking their holidays with them,” Victoria Bacon, director of brand and business development at ABTA, said, according to TTG Media.
“Increasingly, ABTA member travel companies are responding to the changing needs of customers by providing support through webchat and social media, so whether they’re booking online, over the phone or in-store, they get the support of a travel professional.”
Young travelers are showing up in significant numbers in other travel segments as well, according to ABTA.
For instance, more than a quarter (28 percent) of 18- to 34-year-olds have taken a cruise. That’s an increase of six percent over last year. By contrast, the growth among travelers over 65 was only two percent.
“There has been a noticeable boost in the number of young holidaymakers choosing this type of holiday,” Bacon said. “Whether it’s making the most of the onboard technology, taking part in adventure-based excursions or experiencing an 80s-themed party at sea, there is an incredible range of options for both new and seasoned travelers to enjoy.”
For more information on Tokyo, Japan
For more Features & Advice News
More by Mia Taylor
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS