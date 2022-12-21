Your Definitive Guide To the 2022 Travvy Awards
While the 2022 Travvys were awarded in November this year at a special gala hosted by Northstar Travel Group (TravelPulse’s parent company), there’s still a lot of celebration going on as destinations, hotels and resorts, airlines, cruise lines, tour operators and other travel industry staples were awarded over 300 awards.
If you’ve missed the news about the eighth annual Travvys, here’s your definitive guide to help you learn more about the awards, how they’re chosen and which of your favorite travel brands and companies won big this year.
So What’s the Big Deal About Travvys Anyway?
The Travvy Awards are the only travel awards chosen by travel advisors, who, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman puts it, are “the real travel influencers.”
Each award category is voted upon by hundreds of travel advisors who often know the brands and travel companies the best, recognizing the incredible impact they make on the travel industry. Without advisors, the industry just would not be the same.
The awards are also pretty prestigious awards, too. Representatives from hotel and resort brands, destinations, tour operators, cruise lines and more gather during the in-person gala and ceremony to accept the awards they’ve received. This year's even took place at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina in South Florida on November 3.
How The Travvys Are Awarded
Travel advisors vote upon their favorite travel brands and companies, first curated by our dedicated editorial team, across several different categories, including airlines, cruise lines, hotels and resorts and more.
The awards are staggered in first, second and third place for each category, which could range from the best resorts for destination weddings to the best adventure destinations, for example. Like in the Olympics, first place is called “gold,” second place is “silver,” and third place is “bronze.”
Top 2022 Travvy Awards Winners
As mentioned before, the 2022 Travvy Awards winners received over 300 different awards.
Key honorees include the 2022 Travvy Hall of Fame Winner, Playa Hotels and Resorts’ Senior Vice President of Sales Howard Tannenbaum and the Executive of the Year, Discover Puerto Rico’s CEO Brad Dean.
Some travel companies also won multiple awards, such as Group Xcaret, which won nine different awards across its theme parks and resorts; New Orleans & Company received four different destination awards; the AMR Collection, recently renamed to the Inclusive Collection by World of Hyatt, won eight awards in resort categories; and Royal Caribbean Group took home a whopping 27 different awards across its cruise lines.
To read the full list of winners and learn more about this years lavish awards gala in South Florida, check out Agent@Home’s special guide for the 2022 Travvy Awards.
