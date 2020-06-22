Advisors Sticking With Hosts Through Crisis
Host Agency & Consortia Harvey Chipkin June 22, 2020
Travel advisors affiliated with host agencies are not rushing to change their affiliation during this crisis, according to Stephanie Lee, founder of Host Agency Reviews (HAR). She said she does not foresee a massive shuffling, although if some hosting networks lower or even temporarily eliminates fees, there might be some movement to those organizations.
“People tend to be huge fans of their host agency,” said Lee. She said that in “normal” times, advisors change networks within the first couple of years in business as they learn their initial choice doesn’t work. But once they stay for a couple of years, they tend to stay for the duration.
In the Great Recession of 2008/09 said Lee, she was working for a host agency and saw many people who became unemployed deciding to start an agency. While she expected that to happen in this crisis, it has been delayed but she still sees signs of interest. One sign is activity on her free 7-Day Set Up program which offers a daily email of actionable tasks to start up an agency—figuring out a niche, choosing a name, etc., with accompanying resources. She said that in May, 175 people signed up to start agencies. That is down from 425 in January but, said Lee, “I’m confident the numbers will slowly come back.”
Lee has a Facebook page that offers support for advisors. And her blog, while not a news source, aims to publish evergreen articles that can help advisors in their businesses.
Lee should understand any trends. She worked for a host agency for a number of years before coming to realize that she was repeatedly asked the same questions by people interested in becoming travel advisors who were trying to learn how the industry worked. But, she said, there was no resource online for answering those questions. She started Host Agency Reviews in 2012 with two goals: to help advisors differentiate host agencies and to make the reputable hosts and those less than reputable more transparent to people researching, and to educate people interested in joining the travel industry on how it works and walk them through the steps to start their agencies.
The site has a “Yelp-like” portion with a full directory of host agencies, franchises and consortia with company details and user reviews. And there is the resources side, with the blog, annual surveys, podcasts and the free 7-Day Set Up, which guides new agents through the process of opening an agency. One recent blog article was about how a realtor opened a travel agency during the pandemic. And a recent survey was the 2020 Independent Travel Agent Fee Report.
HAR’s website (hostagencyreviews.com) underwent a major overhaul two years ago, said Lee, adding consortia and distinguishing content for users who were independent contractors (IC’s) or actual members of networks. She also added a job board, an events calendar, search and Q&A capabilities.
The site covers the U.S. and Canada with 161 listings—overwhelmingly host agencies and the remainder consortia. It includes extensive meta-data on host agencies—what their sales are, when they were founded, accreditation, number of contractors, whether they are open to beginner or newer agencies, fees, ticketing services for advisors without GDS access, insurance information and more.
And as the names says, there are reviews—overwhelmingly positive. Anonymous agency reviews are allowed although there must be a legitimate email. The site will keep advisor identifications a secret if they wish that. But if a network questions whether a reviewer was actually an affiliate, Lee will go back to the reviewer and ask for proof of membership.
Demand for the site has been growing—and in January, before the pandemic, it was getting 70,000 visits a month. The site makes money almost totally through advertising, though Lee does some consulting and gets a “tiny amount” from links. She keeps advertising separate from reviews.
While Lee said it might be difficult for advisors and potential advisors to differentiate host agencies based on the reviews, she said advisors should know what is important for them individually in a host network. If in-person training is particularly important, look at what the reviews say about that. If one advisor simply wants an accreditation number for bookings and another needs tons of support, it’s important to look through the reviews. “Every host,” said Lee, “has a culture.”
