Avoya Travel's Brand-New Innovation Center Opens in San Diego
Award-winning hybrid host, marketing and travel technology agency Avoya Travel has just opened its brand-new flagship operations center in San Diego County, California, not far from where the family-run enterprise first opened its doors more than 50 years ago.
Dubbed the Avoya ‘Innovation Center,’ the new, ultra-modern, technologically advanced office space has been optimized in every way to enhance the efficiency of the company’s currently booming business model, as well as enable the realization of its ambitious vision for the future.
At a Grand Opening event held on January 23, 2020, Avoya Executives proudly unveiled the sleek, new, high-tech Innovation Center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony performed before staff members, the media and visiting VIP stakeholders, including many of its valued Independent Agency (IA) owners and representatives from Avoya’s supplier partners.
Still a family-run business, with the third generation now taking the lead, Avoya seems to have spared no expense in customizing the buildout of its Innovation Center and outfitting the two-story space with high-tech infrastructure to support its work well into the future.
The purposeful interior design features walls of floor-to-ceiling windows that afford ample mountain views and provide plenty of natural light.
The overriding open-concept floorplan employs a minimalist aesthetic and function-first layout, with high-speed communications, computer systems and video-first technologies accessible throughout.
A series of glass-paneled, flexible-use conference rooms and collaboration areas, which can readily be adapted to meet the needs of Avoya’s various departments, line the outer walls. Warm wood-grains, greenery and other natural elements are incorporated into the overall design to lend natural, airy energy to the office environment.
Intentionally, open seating arrangements allow employees increased access to executives and supervisors, to encourage enhanced intraoffice communication, teamwork and collaboration.
Ergonomic sit-to-stand desks and flexible-use stations cater to a variety of work styles, and extensive network integration enables staff members to take their work with them just about anywhere they like.
Whimsical inclusions, such as bean bag chairs, sofas and contemporary seating pods, private phone booths, a gaming arcade and a zen aromatherapy room are designed to provide an ideal environment to encourage comfort, wellness and work/life harmony among the staff.
The central Atrium Café also offers personnel an ideal space in which to socialize, enjoy some upbeat music, grab a complimentary snack or beverage and take some time to recharge.
The Grand Opening of its highly-anticipated Innovation Center coincides with the conclusion of Phase I of the brand’s ‘Avoya 2025’ initiative, a series of brand developments which was first announced during its 2018 conference in order to fuel its larger goal of attaining the title of the industry’s number-one vacation platform.
