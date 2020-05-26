Bohan Foundation Ramps Up Investment in ASTA Member Development Efforts
Host Agency & Consortia American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) May 26, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The head of The Dan and Gloria Bohan Foundation believes ASTA's support for travel advisors helps enhance careers and bring more innovation to the industry. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) today announced that The Dan and Gloria Bohan Foundation, led by Omega World Travel President & CEO Gloria Bohan, will provide $20,000 toward the Society’s member development efforts in lieu of its customary support for the annual ASTA Entrepreneur of the Year award program.
The Entrepreneur of the Year Award was established in 2015 by the Bohan Foundation to promote entrepreneurship in the travel and hospitality industry through the recognition of innovators who have established their own business or have been responsible for significant entrepreneurial initiatives within an existing organization, which includes a $10,000 cash prize.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on our industry, the Foundation determined that its funds would be better spent this year in supporting ASTA’s membership development efforts. During this critical time, the Foundation is doubling its annual investment and setting aside $20,000 for ASTA membership scholarships.
“We can’t thank The Bohan Foundation enough for this increased support at a time so critical to ASTA and the industry,” said Zane Kerby, ASTA President & CEO. “This support will supercharge our ongoing efforts to secure the maximum amount of coronavirus financial relief for our members and restore consumer confidence in the travel industry. As we manage through the current crisis, we are looking forward to working with the Foundation in 2021 to restart the ASTA Entrepreneur of the Year award campaign.”
“It has been a positive step to work with ASTA in promoting entrepreneurship,” said Gloria Bohan, head of The Dan and Gloria Bohan Foundation and President & CEO of Omega World Travel in Fairfax, VA. “As a young travel agent in the 1970s, I gained confidence in pursuing my travel career by completing the ASTA home correspondence course and continuing education programs. Many careers have been enhanced by ASTA, and many dreams have become a reality through ASTA's steady hand in support of advisors. I believe the current crisis and its aftermath will bring more innovation to our industry, which we look forward to celebrating in 2021.”
SOURCE: ASTA press release.
For more information on American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA)
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS