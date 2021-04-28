Cruise Planners Brings Back In-Person Training and Events
Host Agency & Consortia Janeen Christoff April 28, 2021
Cruise Planners has announced it has returned to in-person training and events.
Cruise Planners Sales Training to Accelerate Results University or STAR University has not been in session in a face-to-face format for more than a year. However, this week it has made its 2021 debut with enhanced safety protocols, such as smaller classes, social distancing and mask-wearing.
“We are so excited to welcome our newest franchise owners to this in-person training event,” said Michelle Fee, CEO of Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative. “At the onset of the pandemic, we quickly adjusted to a virtual training experience to help our new franchisees get their business started right away, and that was well-received, but nothing compares to the in-person, immersive experience we create at STAR U.”
During the pandemic, more than 200 new franchises joined Cruise Planners in 2020 but, with in-person training halted, new franchise owners were unable to attend this key training event. Now, more sessions have been added to accommodate the backlog.
“We pivoted to present and train virtually as well as ramp up our personal coaching program, and that has definitely been a benefit for our new travel advisors,” Fee said. “Our travel advisors have been celebrating our training programs and are excited for a hybrid of both virtual and in-person training.”
Many courses were available online, but nothing truly replaces the in-person experience. New franchise owners could take live and on-demand training sessions in the company’s eLearning platform, Cruisitude Academy. These were new digital efforts by Cruise Planners, as was “STAR Talk,” an open-forum web-based video call hosted with a Cruise Planners executive with representatives from marketing, technology, business development, operations, sales and more, keeping new advisors from missing a beat.
“Many of our new virtual training experiences are here to stay, but the pandemic gave us an opportunity to re-strategize our onboarding and training process to optimize a new advisor’s journey with Cruise Planners,” Fee said. “STAR U is more than just a week of intensive, in-person training, it’s a sense of comradery among the new franchise owners as they join the Cruise Planners family.”
STAR University is back with modifications. Franchise owners undergo temperature checks, and sessions take place with social distancing, face masks, frequent room sanitation, limited capacity, rotation schedule, dividers and more.
Missing from the original format are cruise ship inspections, but the preferred partner trade show still takes place with tiered timeslots and abide by a rotation schedule to accommodate the group.
STAR University isn’t the only in-person event Cruise Planners has on the horizon. The company will be relaunching its in-person events, including Bootcamps in Las Vegas and Orlando focused on marketing and sales, social media and new technology tools. These events will be hosted by Cruise Planners’ senior vice president of strategic development, Scott Koepf.
In October, franchise owners will head to Mexico for its annual convention.
