Cruise Planners Delivers 18 Consecutive Years of Outstanding Performance
March 04, 2021
WHY IT RATES: The home-based travel agency model is convenient during a time when consumers are choosing to shop and connect virtually. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor
Cruise Planners achieved its 18th consecutive year ranking as Entrepreneur's No. 1 Travel Franchise amongst the Annual Franchise 500 – the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Now, in its 42nd year, the annual Franchise 500 Ranking ranks Cruise Planners as the No. 1 Travel Franchise based on the brand’s outstanding performance of more than 150 data points including costs and fees, size and growth, support, financial strength and stability and brand power. The annual Franchise 500 list is a highly competitive and a sought-after honor across the franchise industry and serves as a source to help aspiring entrepreneurs identify reputable franchises.
Designed for Home-Based Success
"Our home-based travel agency franchise model continues to dominate in times like this when consumers prefer to shop virtually with trusted advisors versus a brick-and-mortar business for products and services,” said Michelle Fee, CEO and founder of Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative. “Gone are the days when consumers walked into a travel booking agency on Main Street to plan their vacation – and with COVID, our franchise owners’ home-based businesses were designed around low-cost overhead, so are uniquely prepared to survive, thrive and forge ahead.”
Since inception, Cruise Planners’ franchise model has given entrepreneurs the ability and flexibility to operate a travel agency business from anywhere, even while traveling. Cruise Planners advisors help consumers across the United States using Cruise Planners’ award-winning, innovative marketing; cutting-edge proprietary mobile technology; dynamic and robust, hands-on training; lead-generating tools, as well as professional coaching and development. Cruise Planners is a full-service travel agency offering more than just cruises such as all-inclusive resorts, escorted tours, activities, hotels, travel insurance and more to increase a franchise’s profitability.
Strength in Numbers – Year After Year
Aspiring entrepreneurs with a passion for travel can do what they love with the full support of a proven business model of success behind them and the undivided attention from the Home Office Team headquartered in Coral Springs Florida.
“We are so grateful for all the support you have given us this year so we could stay in business, without you we could not have done it,” says Rick Carlson, travel advisor and franchise owner.
MarTech Excellence
This year, for the first time ever, Cruise Planners traded in its in-person convention for a “Survivor” themed virtual conference: The CP Forum, Virtually Yours. Making history, the complimentary networking and educational two-day forum hosted more than 2,200 travel advisors from the nation-wide network across all 50 states and talked about both marketing and technology enhancements to help support travel advisors. In addition to paying homage to the fun and family-like nature of the franchise, the powerhouse executive team focused on delivering tools and resources to equip advisors for the new year.
“Despite COVID-19, Cruise Planners has continued to launch several new tools and programs to help their franchisees succeed and remains a record-breaking company outperforming other agencies,” Fee said. “By implementing innovative strategies and providing an optimal work environment for its team members and a sense of family and community for its franchise network.”
Entrepreneurial-spirited individuals who are interested in owning a Cruise Planners® franchise can invest in their own business for a low-cost, one-time franchise fee of $6,995 for a limited time – a savings valued at $4,000. Special incentives are available for active and retired military, first responders and travel industry professionals.
SOURCE: Cruise Planners press release.
