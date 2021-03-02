Cruise Planners Launches New Vendor Rating System
Host Agency & Consortia Cruise Planners Patrick Clarke March 02, 2021
Cruise Planners has launched a new tool allowing its travel advisors to present personal reviews, client feedback and ratings for various travel suppliers in one shareable database.
The award-winning travel agency franchise network launched the new vendor rating system within CP Partner Hub inside of its proprietary CRM and booking system, CP Maxx. The new portal can be conveniently accessed from a mobile phone, desktop or tablet and anywhere else with an internet connection.
In addition to sharing their own experiences, client reviews and ratings, users can sort and filter as needed to find out what other travel professionals and their clients are saying about a given supplier.
The highest possible ranking is five stars, and vendors can be rated across several categories related to both the consumer and travel advisor experience, including service, entertainment, dining/food quality and family-friendly atmosphere as well as call center experience, sales and marketing support, online booking experience and cancellation or rebooking experience.
The new tool comes at a critical time nearly one year into the COVID-19 pandemic.
"One of the most distinctive aspects of Cruise Planners is our vast network of travel advisors and their collective experiences. At Cruise Planners, you are in business for yourself but not by yourself and our community of shared information creates an on-demand and robust resource for tips, tricks and insider information and even updated COVID-19 policies," Cruise Planners CEO and Founder Michelle Fee said in a statement.
"For busy travel advisors, knowing how easy a vendor is to work with is as important as trusting your client will be taken care of during their vacation. It also will be extremely helpful to new advisors in the industry who don't have the depth of experience with many suppliers. This system will give them the information they need to feel confident about presenting a supplier as a vacation option to their valuable clients."
"Having vendor reviews from our vast network of advisors all in one place on CP Maxx will help me get information much faster,” added Cayce Callaway, Cruise Planners franchise owner. “The added insights from other travel professionals will help me make informed decisions for my clients—that's a big win in my book."
"Launching this review tool right now is important since COVID-19 has introduced so many changes in our industry such as property re-openings, changes to products or services and the amenities our partners offer," added Fee. "We recognized how rapidly changing policies were impacting our travel advisors and we wanted to come up with a way for them to keep up with it all. Using 'crowdsourcing' helps our agents break through the clutter to find the perfect supplier for their client’s vacation."
For more information on Cruise Planners
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS