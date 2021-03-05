Cruise Planners Leaders Earn Certified Franchise Executive Credentials
Host Agency & Consortia Cruise Planners March 05, 2021
WHY IT RATES: These two women are part of a growing number of female executive leaders committed to improving the franchise. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor
Recently, two members of Cruise Planners' leadership team have earned the highly coveted recognition from the International Franchise Association (IFA) as Certified Franchise Executives (CFE). Both Cruise Planners’ Senior Director of Accounting & Finance, Nikki Hetzel, and Director of Communications & Digital Strategy, Caitlin Gardner, have dedicated themselves over the past few years to learn, collaborate and grow as franchise leaders.
The certificate program, offered by the Institute of Certified Franchise Executives, requires 3,500 CFE credits by completing the continuing education programs, actively participating in IFA events and successfully passing the final exam, which they both did well within the three-year time limit.
“Having two Certified Franchise Executives within our leadership team at Cruise Planners, further solidifies our position as a top franchise,” said Michelle Fee, CEO and founder of Cruise Planners. “We are proud of the work both Nikki and Caitlin have put into achieving this certification. They are valuable team members who are go-getters who motivate others and are experts in their respective fields of finance, digital marketing and corporate communications. We are proud to have them in the Cruise Planners family.”
This certification is important to Cruise Planners and franchisees as Hetzel and Gardner are part of a growing number of female executive leaders committed to improving the franchise sector by increasing their knowledge of the intricacies within the franchise business model. The IFA offers a wide variety of continuing education programs for professional development, with a mission to enhance the professionalism of franchising by certifying the highest standards of quality training and education.
“During this difficult year in the travel industry, continuing education has become a very important topic for our franchisees to help remain strong and be prepared for when the resurgence of world travel returns,” Fee said. Of course, this is also important for our home office team members as well - this certification shows our commitment to franchising and investment into our team.”
Cruise Planners has been in franchising for over two decades and has been the No.1 Travel franchise for more than 18 years, according to Entrepreneur magazine. Cruise Planners remains a low-cost franchise opportunity, a proud member of the International Franchise Association, and a VetFran franchise.
For those interested in becoming a franchise owner, please visit the Cruise Planners franchise website.
SOURCE: Cruise Planners press release.
