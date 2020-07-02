Cruise Planners Leads the Way in Franchisor Rankings
Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, ranks among three groundbreaking lists for the Franchise Business Review and lands the 24th spot on Travel Weekly's Power List, following its most successful year yet in 2019 as a high-valued franchise within the travel industry.
Franchise Business Review's Top Franchise
Franchise Business Review announced that Cruise Planners ranks as a Top Franchise for Second Careers, Top Low-Cost Franchise and Top Franchise for Women. Independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, end-customer satisfaction, and franchise buyer experiences were used to determine qualified candidates for this distinction by a third-party market research firm in partnership with The Franchise Business Review.
The rankings are a testament to the Cruise Planners brand and business model, which offers flexibility, support, and opportunity to travel for those looking for a change in career, ready to be their own boss, or seek a part-to-full time options that are equal parts rewarding and profitable. The low-cost investment with Cruise Planners is a suitable fit for anyone looking to jumpstart their new career with no prior experience.
"We continuously offer fundamental support necessary for our advisors to be successful. The low-cost entry for a Cruise Planners franchise is a worthwhile investment for our travel advisors, many of whom have turned their encore business venture into million-dollar companies," states Michelle Fee, CEO, Cruise Planners.
Recently, Cruise Planners was also listed no. 4 on Entrepreneur Magazine's fastest-growing franchise list and no. 1 Women-Owned Business by the South Florida Business Journal. Today, more than ever, the company remains committed to providing franchise owners the tools and support needed to capitalize on the rebirth of the travel industry.
Travel Weekly's Power List
Cruise Planners credits its 24th ranking on Travel Weekly's Power List with a banner year in 2019 as it commemorated its 25th anniversary. In addition to personalized coaching and dedicated support, new marketing and innovations continued to launch, including new travel advisor websites, new educational series such as CP Tech Days, where franchisees get hands-on training on the company's proprietary technology and tools, and enhanced segmentation marketing capabilities to micro-target direct mail and email digital campaigns.
Travel Weekly surveyed companies with a minimum of $100 million in travel sales certified by a company's owner, CEO or CFO. Sales were defined as gross sales of travel products worldwide, for leisure or business travel. Participating companies were required to verify at least 15 percent of total sale volume was generated nationally.
Looking ahead as travel recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, Cruise Planners will continue to flourish with its predominantly female-led team—who makes up 75 percent of the executive team and nearly 77 percent of all management levels—as well as their strong foundation, stable home-based franchise model, nimble franchisees and a collective network of travel industry professionals.
